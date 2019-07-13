Karpowership assures constant supply from Sekondi Naval Base

Share

Karpowership Ghana Company Ltd has allayed fears of possible power supply challenges over its planned relocation of the 470 megawatts powership from Tema to Sekondi in the Western region next month.

The builder and operator of the floating power plant has been supplying power to the national grid since it began operations in 2015.

Communication Specialist for Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye said the relocation will help the company utilize Ghana’s natural gas in the western enclave.

“Together with our stakeholders, we are almost through with site preparation works and we are looking forward to relocating the powership by the middle of August,” she said.

Speaking after handing over a newly refurbished Tema community library to Ghana Library Authority, she assured the company will continue to supply consistent and reliable electricity.

“Operating from the western enclave next month will not affect consistent and reliable electricity supply we are known for,” Sandra said.

Touching on the refurbished library, she said the company did not hesitate to give it a facelift and stock it with books when the deteriorating state caught their attention.

Ms Amarquaye was hopeful many generations will benefit from the refurbished library which is Karpowership’s way of bidding farewell to Tema.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer for Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw who was grateful to Karpower indicated the country has gone electronic with its library.

Ghana is the second country in Africa to have a digital library.

“With our plans to build more libraries, we are also not left behind in the digital world. We have developed our own app to expand readership. One can download books for free from Ghana library app on play store,” he revealed.

According to him, one of their strategies is to partner the private sector in putting existing deplorable libraries in good shape.

Tema community library in 2017 had over 8,000 patrons visiting with the figure jumping to 14,000 in 2018.