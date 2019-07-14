Nestle Ghana marks 'Suppliers' Quality Day'

Share

Nestlé Ghana Limited has engaged its suppliers on Quality and Food Safety as part of the company’s annual Suppliers’ Quality Day event, at its Factory in Tema.

The Nestlé Suppliers’ Quality Day, observed across Central and West Africa Region where the company operates, is to help increase awareness on Quality, Food Safety and Responsible Sourcing to enable suppliers work on meeting the non-negotiable minimum food safety and quality standards.

This year’s theme “Food Safety, ‘Sustainability and Supplier Performance’ summarises key areas of Nestlé’s commitment to supporting suppliers to work towards the attainment of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized certifications.

Addressing the Suppliers, Khaled Amer, Supply Chain Manager of Nestlé Ghana charged participants to continue to deliver quality and improve in all aspects of their value chain to maximize efficiency for economic growth and development.

“Continuous improvement paves way for excellence, hence interactions such as this, enables us to learn from each other, improve the supply of raw and packaging materials to meet set standards bearing in mind Nestlé’s commitment to efficiency in its production processes”.

He added that the health and wellbeing of individuals and families is everyone’s responsibility and all actors within the value chain including suppliers must adhere to standards to provide quality materials for production.

Gbenga Oladunjoye, Factory Manager of Nestlé Ghana, highlighted the need to build capacity in Ghana for the production of in-demand raw and packaging materials to increase local sourcing.

“If we are able to invest and channel resources to produce raw and packaging materials locally, it will reduce importation, create employment and add value to the economy”.

Currently, Nestlé is implementing projects such as the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and Cereals Plan which builds the capacity of over 18, 000 farmers in the Eastern, Ashanti, and the Northern part of Ghana. Through these projects, grains and cocoa beans quality are improving for local sourcing within the company.