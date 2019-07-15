Free Zones Authority holds 2019 investment promotion in China

Share

GFZA delegation in meeting with Executives of China Association of Development Zones

The Deputy Trade minister has led a 21-member delegation to participate in the 2019 ‘Investment Promotion Mission’ organised by the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA).

Carlos Ahenkorah’s delegation included the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide Enam; Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GFZA (Corporate Affairs) Kate Abbeo Djankwei and other companies operating in Ghana.



Mr Ahenkorah addressing participants at forum

The investment mission is in collaboration with the Ghana Embassy in China and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) under the theme ‘Ghana – China Industrial parks Development: Opportunities for Win-Win Cooperation.’



Madam Abbeo interacting with investors

The four days event included a Business Forum, meeting with China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) and a factory visit to Markor Furnishings (Tianjin).



Mr Ahenkorah interacting with Chinese investors after the forum

The mission was organised with the aim of exposing existing free zone companies and other government institutions to emerging trends in the whole of the business and also seek investments in China.



Members of delegation on a tour of Markor Furniture (Tianjin)

Companies who participated in this investment mission were Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Oro Oil Ghana Limited, RAMEC Limited, Unijay Limited, Fruit and Export Terminal Ghana Limited, Pinora, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Image Outre.