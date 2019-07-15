Ghana Post GPS, McDan Shipping, Others honoured at Ghana Shippers Awards 2019

McDan Shipping Company Ltd won the Brand of the Year Award at the Ghana Shippers Awards 2019 last Friday in Accra.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport, Anthony Kabo reiterated government's commitment to ensuring smooth and transparent business at the various ports in the country.
He added, "The ministry of transport recently directed the management of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority and MPS to continue to operate within the existing port tariffs. It's our prayer as a government that any individual or any business establishment in our country will succeed and as a government, we will ensure there exist cordial relationship among stakeholders.”
The CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck urged companies in the industry to endeavour to abide by the Insurance Act which demands shippers to insure their boat with locally registered insurance companies in the country.
"The insurance act, Act 724 requires insurance of boats into the country to be infected with Ghanaian registered insurer. However, most boats imported into the country are insured with overseas or offshore insurers and this is contrary to our laws.”
She added that aside the numerous benefits shippers stand to gain by insuring their cargos locally, Ghana Shippers Authority and the National Insurance Company are teaming up to sensitize stakeholders on the insurance act.
She entreated “shippers in Ghana should insure their boat with local companies not only in accordance with Act 724 but for a benefit such as speedy processing of claims, saving in duties, foreign exchange among others”.
Awards winners
GNPC Foundation beat five other companies to win the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility award after Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) won the Liquid Bulk Importer of the Year in addition to two others, sweeping four awards on the night.
The Ghana Post GPS launched by the government last year won the Excellence in Innovation and Technology award beating three other companies in that category.
The CEO of Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, MacDonald Vasnani could not hide his joy when he was declared the ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2019.
In an interview with JoyBusiness, he stated that the “hustle and tough” moments over the years since 1980 have paid off.
The Ghana Shippers Awards which was to recognize the achievement of local and international companies cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier, government agencies, insurance and financial institutions.
In all, 53 award categories were up for grab while DHL Ghana Ltd, B5 PLUS, CARGILL Ghana Ltd, Air Ghana Ltd among others picked awards in different categories.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
ABOSSEY OKAI SPARE PARTS DEALERS ASSOCIATION
QUATIAKROW ENTERPRISE LIMITED
USED CLOTHING DEALERS ASSOCIATION
RONEY ADU GYAMFI VENTURES
ELECTRICAL DEALERS ASSOCIATION
MAGNITY VENTURES
5 MOST TRANSPARENT SHIPPERS
NESTLE GHANA LIMITED
FUEL TRADE LIMITED
NUNGUA WAREHOUSE GROUP OF COMPANIES
GHANA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (GNPC)
REPORTER OF THE YEAR
MACLEAN KWOFI - GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LIMITED
GRACE NANA ESI BOATENG- OMAN FM
LINER EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• CARGIL GHANA LIMITED
BREAK BULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
• SEVENLOG
DRY BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• B5 PLUS
ANAS AREMEYAW ANAS TRANSPARENCY AWARDS
• WEST BLUE CONSULTING LTD
COURIER SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
• DHL GHANA LIMITED
AIR FREIGHT SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
• ARAMEX GHANA LIMITED
SEA FREIGHT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
• CONSOLIDATED SHIPPING AGENCIES LIMITED
AIR CARGO CARRIER OF THE YEAR
• AIR GHANA LIMITED
TERMINAL OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
• AMARIS TERMINAL
INDIGENOUS BEVERAGE EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• NESTLE GHANA LIMITED
LIQUID BULK IMPORTER OF THE YEAR
• GHANA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (GNPC)
LIQUID BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• FUEL TRADE LIMITED
PROMISING LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
BASILEIA SHIPPING & LOGISTICS GHANA LTD
ONLINE SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
• ARAMEX GHANA LTD (SHOP & SHIP)
NON-TRADITIONAL EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• B5 PLUS LIMITED
COCOA PRODUCTS EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• CARGIL GHANA LIMITED
EXCELLENCE IN MARINE INSPECTION & SURVEY
• BENMARINE OFFSHORE SERVICES
LIQUID BULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
• J.K. AHIADOME TRANSPORT & CO.LTD
PROMISING FREIGHT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR
• CLASSIC AMODEL GHANA LIMITED
HANDRICRAFT EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• DELATA GHANA LIMITED
FRUIT / VEGETABLE EXPORTER OF THE YEAR
• BLUE SKIES
EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR
TRANSGLOBAL LOGISTICS
PROMISING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
• ISAAC AMOAKO-MENSAH - CAGL LOGISTICS
PROMISING CEO OF THE YEAR
• CHRIS GOODSIR - SWISSPORT COMPANY LIMITED
PROMISING SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
• AXISS SHIPPING
PROJECT\HEAVY LIFT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR
• JONMOORE INTERNATIONAL
CUSTOM HOUSE AGENT OF THE YEAR
• TRANSGLOBAL LOGISTICS
WAREHOUSE OF THE YEAR
• NUNGUA WAREHOUSE GROUP OF COMPANIES
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
• AXISS SHIPPING APP
FREIGHT FORWARDING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
• MCDAN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
ROAD HAULIER OF THE YEAR
• J.K. AHIADOME TRANSPORT & COMPANY LTD
