Ghana Post GPS, McDan Shipping, Others honoured at Ghana Shippers Awards 2019

CEO of Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, MacDonald Vasnani with his team

McDan Shipping Company Ltd won the Brand of the Year Award at the Ghana Shippers Awards 2019 last Friday in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport, Anthony Kabo reiterated government's commitment to ensuring smooth and transparent business at the various ports in the country.

He added, "The ministry of transport recently directed the management of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority and MPS to continue to operate within the existing port tariffs. It's our prayer as a government that any individual or any business establishment in our country will succeed and as a government, we will ensure there exist cordial relationship among stakeholders.”

The CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck urged companies in the industry to endeavour to abide by the Insurance Act which demands shippers to insure their boat with locally registered insurance companies in the country.

"The insurance act, Act 724 requires insurance of boats into the country to be infected with Ghanaian registered insurer. However, most boats imported into the country are insured with overseas or offshore insurers and this is contrary to our laws.”

She added that aside the numerous benefits shippers stand to gain by insuring their cargos locally, Ghana Shippers Authority and the National Insurance Company are teaming up to sensitize stakeholders on the insurance act.

She entreated “shippers in Ghana should insure their boat with local companies not only in accordance with Act 724 but for a benefit such as speedy processing of claims, saving in duties, foreign exchange among others”.

Awards winners

GNPC Foundation beat five other companies to win the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility award after Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) won the Liquid Bulk Importer of the Year in addition to two others, sweeping four awards on the night.

The Ghana Post GPS launched by the government last year won the Excellence in Innovation and Technology award beating three other companies in that category.

The CEO of Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, MacDonald Vasnani could not hide his joy when he was declared the ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2019.

In an interview with JoyBusiness, he stated that the “hustle and tough” moments over the years since 1980 have paid off.

The Ghana Shippers Awards which was to recognize the achievement of local and international companies cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier, government agencies, insurance and financial institutions.

In all, 53 award categories were up for grab while DHL Ghana Ltd, B5 PLUS, CARGILL Ghana Ltd, Air Ghana Ltd among others picked awards in different categories.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

ABOSSEY OKAI SPARE PARTS DEALERS ASSOCIATION

QUATIAKROW ENTERPRISE LIMITED

USED CLOTHING DEALERS ASSOCIATION

RONEY ADU GYAMFI VENTURES

ELECTRICAL DEALERS ASSOCIATION

MAGNITY VENTURES

5 MOST TRANSPARENT SHIPPERS

NESTLE GHANA LIMITED

FUEL TRADE LIMITED

NUNGUA WAREHOUSE GROUP OF COMPANIES

GHANA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (GNPC)

REPORTER OF THE YEAR

MACLEAN KWOFI - GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LIMITED

GRACE NANA ESI BOATENG- OMAN FM

LINER EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• CARGIL GHANA LIMITED

BREAK BULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

• SEVENLOG

DRY BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• B5 PLUS

ANAS AREMEYAW ANAS TRANSPARENCY AWARDS

• WEST BLUE CONSULTING LTD

COURIER SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

• DHL GHANA LIMITED

AIR FREIGHT SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

• ARAMEX GHANA LIMITED

SEA FREIGHT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

• CONSOLIDATED SHIPPING AGENCIES LIMITED

AIR CARGO CARRIER OF THE YEAR

• AIR GHANA LIMITED

TERMINAL OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

• AMARIS TERMINAL

INDIGENOUS BEVERAGE EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• NESTLE GHANA LIMITED

LIQUID BULK IMPORTER OF THE YEAR

• GHANA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (GNPC)

LIQUID BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• FUEL TRADE LIMITED

PROMISING LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

BASILEIA SHIPPING & LOGISTICS GHANA LTD

ONLINE SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

• ARAMEX GHANA LTD (SHOP & SHIP)

NON-TRADITIONAL EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• B5 PLUS LIMITED

COCOA PRODUCTS EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• CARGIL GHANA LIMITED

EXCELLENCE IN MARINE INSPECTION & SURVEY

• BENMARINE OFFSHORE SERVICES

LIQUID BULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

• J.K. AHIADOME TRANSPORT & CO.LTD

PROMISING FREIGHT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR

• CLASSIC AMODEL GHANA LIMITED

HANDRICRAFT EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• DELATA GHANA LIMITED

FRUIT / VEGETABLE EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• BLUE SKIES

EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR

TRANSGLOBAL LOGISTICS

PROMISING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

• ISAAC AMOAKO-MENSAH - CAGL LOGISTICS

PROMISING CEO OF THE YEAR

• CHRIS GOODSIR - SWISSPORT COMPANY LIMITED

PROMISING SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

• AXISS SHIPPING

PROJECT\HEAVY LIFT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR

• JONMOORE INTERNATIONAL

CUSTOM HOUSE AGENT OF THE YEAR

• TRANSGLOBAL LOGISTICS

WAREHOUSE OF THE YEAR

• NUNGUA WAREHOUSE GROUP OF COMPANIES

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

• AXISS SHIPPING APP

FREIGHT FORWARDING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

• MCDAN SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

ROAD HAULIER OF THE YEAR

• J.K. AHIADOME TRANSPORT & COMPANY LTD