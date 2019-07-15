Guinness launches ‘Y3n Nyin Mbom’ promo to boost customers’ profitability

Share

Guinness Ghana loyalty launch

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has renewed its commitment to boost customers’ profitability with the launch of a loyalty program targeting its key wholesalers, retailers and distributors across the country.

Dubbed “Y3n Nyin Mbom”, which means ‘let’s grow together’, the loyalty program will reward customers with outstanding sales performance and innovative ways that ensure products reach consumers.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Finance Director at GGB PLC, Teye Mkushi, noted that the loyalty program is a great way to give back to customers and to add value to their business since they are a key part of the company’s growth and sustainability.

“At Guinness, we believe in creating value for all our stakeholders and we are happy to introduce “Y3n Nyim Mbom” to support our customers who ensure that our products reach the market and consumers every day”.

The best performing customer and the overall winner will get a brand new mini-truck while other prizes for the top performers will include cash prizes of up to GH¢ 10,000 every quarter, free DSTV subscriptions, television sets and freezers, a bar make-over for the tier one top performer and percentage volume increments.

The Commercial Director at GGBPLC, Obinna Anyalebechi speaking at the launch ceremony said “Our customers deserve the best for their loyalty and support to our brand. We are happy to be delivering a loyalty program that will boost their profits as a result of stocking our products. Their growth is our priority and we encourage all of them to be part of “Y3n Nyim Mbom” so we can grow together”.

In his keynote address, Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, lauded the initiative indicating that “a company that recognizes its customers, its partners is worth celebrating.”

He has also admonished Guinness Ghana to continue to source a greater percentage of its raw materials locally. “But from Ghanaian farmers to create more jobs for them,” he said.

The “Y3n Nyim Mbom” loyalty program will run from July to December 2019.

Selection process

This program is devoted to GGB PLC customers who fall under the categories of distributor, wholesaler and retailer.

This program is specifically designed to reward their loyalty and dedication while enabling and encouraging business growth and profitability.

Sales targets will be given to customers each month and by meeting these targets, points will be accumulated to measure performance.

Customers with outstanding performance will be selected to be rewarded monthly and quarterly. The grand prize for the overall winner will be awarded at the end of the year when the program reaches its climax.

