Zimbabwe’s inflation hits 175% in June

Zimbabwe’s inflation hits 175% in June
Source: Reuters
Date: 15-07-2019 Time: 11:07:31:am
Share

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation almost doubled to a new 10-year high of 175.66% in June, data showed on Monday, stirring memories of years of economic chaos.

Prices of basic goods from sugar to cooking oil to building material soared during the month as much as 200%, statistics agency ZIMSTATS said, and the local currency fell.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 39.26% compared to 12.54% in May - short of the monthly 50% figure that would mark the start of hyperinflation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to revitalise the economy when he came to power in 2017 after veteran leader Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup. But Zimbabweans have continued to suffer shortages of hard currency, fuel and bread.

Zimbabwe abandoned its own dollar in 2009 after runaway money-printing catapulted inflation to 500 billion percent.

Mnangagwa’s government surprised the market last month when it brought back a national currency - making the interim unit the sole legal tender, renaming it the Zimbabwe dollar and banning the use of foreign currencies for local transactions.

The national unit has depreciated 27.9% percent since and reached 8.77 against the dollar in official exchanges on Monday. On the black market, the greenback fetched 10.5 Zimbabwe dollars on Monday.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said last week he expected the monthly inflation rate to start to fall from October.


But analysts have warned that inflationary pressures will remain high, particularly at a time when the government is having to step up food imports to cope with a severe drought.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Being a first-time mum slowed me down – Yvonne Nelson
IMF places Ghana on Post Program Monitoring as debt reaches over $1bn
Video: Afia Pokua’s take on girls patronising ‘Mama Gee’s’ 'sexual enhancers'
May condemns Trump's 'go home' remark to congresswomen


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

GJA extends deadline for nomination for 2019 Awards
Free Zones Authority holds 2019 investment promotion in China
New Dubai Chamber website provides key business insights
Assemblies of God begins 7-day fast for three kidnapped girls
May condemns Trump's 'go home' remark to congresswomen
IMF places Ghana on Post Program Monitoring as debt reaches over $1bn
New face of the Bank of England's £50 note is revealed
Video: Afia Pokua’s take on girls patronising ‘Mama Gee’s’ 'sexual enhancers'

MOST POPULAR
South Africa grants visa-free status to Ghana
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit
Mayor disguises himself as disabled person to test public servants
Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, is home! Due for court

LIFESTYLE
Is it possible to stay sexually attracted to your spouse for life?
ODD NEWS
Former boxing champion turned pastry chef creates amazing wedding cakes
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
‘Africa Gateway’ launched to give insights into promising African markets 
OBITUARY
Mr. Seth Asiedu Asante
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit