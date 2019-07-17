Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is leading a government delegation on a trade and investment mission in Canada.
The mission in Vancouver on Saturday is organised by the Ghana High Commission in collaboration with the Canada Africa Strategic Investment Group Inc.
Dr Bawumia will also deliver a lecture at the Simon Fraser University, British Columbia, and interact with the Ghanaian community in Vancouver.
Prior to the business meeting, Dr Bawumia will be the special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of 232 Ghanaian doctors trained at the University of Medical Sciences in Cuba.
He will also hold talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa; other senior Cuban government officials.
The Vice President will lay a commemorative wreath at the African Heroes Park.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Bawumia lead gov't's trade, investment delegation to Canada
- Fidelity Bank offers ‘unique customer experience on mobile app’
- Yolanda Cuba joins MTN as Group Chief of Digital & Fintech
- 2019 MOBEX Africa Tech Expo & Innovation Awards launched in Accra
- Induction of Insurance Professionals in Ghana - What to expect?
- Ecobank, Partners provide financial support to 16 medical students
- Johannesburg tops Women Entrepreneur Cities Index
- Ghana still high-risk debt of distress country - IMF/World Bank
- Cowbell to construct 20 boreholes to mark 20th anniversary
- Nestle introduces a new kind of chocolate
- Prove your ability to keep debt at sustainable levels - Terkper challenges gov’t
- IMF boss Largade resigns
- PDS urged to use data analytics to improve customer satisfaction
- Businesses urged to respond, deal with issues of sexual harassment
- Land litigations and insurance