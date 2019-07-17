istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Bawumia lead gov't's trade, investment delegation to Canada

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 17-07-2019 Time: 08:07:52:pm
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is leading a government delegation on a trade and investment mission in Canada.

The mission in Vancouver on Saturday is organised by the Ghana High Commission in collaboration with the Canada Africa Strategic Investment Group Inc.

Dr Bawumia will also deliver a lecture at the Simon Fraser University, British Columbia, and interact with the Ghanaian community in Vancouver.

Prior to the business meeting, Dr Bawumia will be the special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of 232 Ghanaian doctors trained at the University of Medical Sciences in Cuba.

He will also hold talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa; other senior Cuban government officials.

The Vice President will lay a commemorative wreath at the African Heroes Park.
 

 

 



Bawumia lead gov't's trade, investment delegation to Canada
