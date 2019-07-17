istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Cowbell to construct 20 boreholes to mark 20th anniversary

Source: Ghana | Fred Duhoe | JoyBusiness | fkmduhoe.gh@gmail.com
Date: 17-07-2019 Time: 11:07:40:am
Promasidor Ghana Ltd is to construct 20 boreholes to some deprived communities across the country to mark its 20th anniversary.

Speaking at the launch of the project at Aminapah - a community in the Ada district in the Greater Accra region, Marketing Manager of Cowbell, Shine Akiem Torsoo said "we choose to provide water because water is life and it doesn't matter how much it will cost us" to deliver this to the rural poor.

He added that "This gesture by Cowbell our milk, towards Aminapah and the other communities across the country is our brand's demonstration of care and love towards our consumers who support us and our reason for existence".

He indicated that the penetration of the ground will be at a depth of 100 meters and situated in the central point for the community.

The project which is expected to commence on July 23, 2019, is to be completed within a month across the country.

The total project is estimated to cost GH¢400, 000. 

Shine Akiem Torsoo said, "the cost is not a problem. The cowbell brand is giving back to the very people who make our brand what it is over the past 20 years". 
 



