Ecobank, Partners provide financial support to 16 medical students

Ecobank MD Dan Sackey with the recipients

Ecobank together with its partners Woodin, Old Mutual and Emirates are supporting 16 medical students under the Ecobank Medical School Exchange program.



Ecobank provided cash of $1000 to each of the 16 students whilst the partners - Emirates gave special discounts on air tickets (of up to 30%), Old Mutual provided insurance packages and Woodin provided warm clothing to the selected students.



According to the Managing Director of Ecobank, Dan Sackey the move is part of the company's effort to support health service delivery in the country.



Mr Sackey said, “This program impacts the societies we live in. Without a doubt, most of you in the health sector who are here with us this morning can identify with this agenda. This is because most of you are conversant with placing others ahead of your own needs and in most instances, by providing patient care under very challenging circumstances.”



He added, “Health care impacts employees, employers, local communities and the nation at large. Good health enables individuals to work and earn an income to support their families. It also guarantees high productivity for employers and helps nations to generate and accumulate wealth”.



Ecobank has over a decade had long-standing relationships with medical students in Ghana, providing financial support to selected medical students to partly fund their travel abroad.

To date, Ecobank has supported over 120 students. The recipients are from KNUST, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast and University of Development Studies

