Fidelity Bank is offering a unique customer experience on its mobile banking app.
The financial giant is bringing banking to the doorsteps of its customers with the mobile app.
Speaking to Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show Wednesday, Director of Transaction and Electronic Banking at Fidelity Bank, Gladys Thompson noted that customers can pay utility bills and do cash transfer all on the app.
What’s more, the highest transacting customer gets to win an iPhone X from Fidelity Bank every week in the SetYourselfFree promotion.
To enhance credibility of the Fidelity Mobile App, the institution is enhancing security on the app.
Fidelity Bank has introduced facial recognition and fingerprint features to beef up the app’s security.
Meanwhile, Head of Digital Marketing at Fidelity Bank, Aaron Boakye who was also on the show noted that two clients are already winners in the SetYourselfFree promo.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Fidelity Bank offers ‘unique customer experience on mobile app’
- Yolanda Cuba joins MTN as Group Chief of Digital & Fintech
- 2019 MOBEX Africa Tech Expo & Innovation Awards launched in Accra
- Induction of Insurance Professionals in Ghana - What to expect?
- Ecobank, Partners provide financial support to 16 medical students
- Johannesburg tops Women Entrepreneur Cities Index
- Ghana still high-risk debt of distress country - IMF/World Bank
- Cowbell to construct 20 boreholes to mark 20th anniversary
- Nestle introduces a new kind of chocolate
- Prove your ability to keep debt at sustainable levels - Terkper challenges gov’t
- IMF boss Largade resigns
- PDS urged to use data analytics to improve customer satisfaction
- Businesses urged to respond, deal with issues of sexual harassment
- Land litigations and insurance
- Govt, AGI others urged to raise $5b for AfCFTA