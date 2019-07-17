Fidelity Bank offers ‘unique customer experience on mobile app’

Share

Gladys Thompson is Director of Transaction and Electronic Banking at Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank is offering a unique customer experience on its mobile banking app.

The financial giant is bringing banking to the doorsteps of its customers with the mobile app.

Speaking to Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show Wednesday, Director of Transaction and Electronic Banking at Fidelity Bank, Gladys Thompson noted that customers can pay utility bills and do cash transfer all on the app.

What’s more, the highest transacting customer gets to win an iPhone X from Fidelity Bank every week in the SetYourselfFree promotion.

To enhance credibility of the Fidelity Mobile App, the institution is enhancing security on the app.

Fidelity Bank has introduced facial recognition and fingerprint features to beef up the app’s security.

Meanwhile, Head of Digital Marketing at Fidelity Bank, Aaron Boakye who was also on the show noted that two clients are already winners in the SetYourselfFree promo.