Alliance Motors launches 2019 Range Rover Evoque

Alliance Motors, the authorised distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Ghana, has launched its latest model, the 2019/20 Range Rover Evoque in the capital city of Accra.

The launch which took place at the Airport showroom at the Grand Oyeeman building saw a great turnout of people from all walks of life with huge representation from the corporate sector.



Mr Richard Ankomah, the General Manager of Alliance Motors Ghana after his welcome address shared some insightful revelations about the brand-new model and what potential customers stood to gain.



He said, the original luxury city SUV has now evolved to reinforce its position as a design tour de force, whilst setting new standards in refinement, sustainability and capability.

Having pioneered the luxury compact SUV market, now with more than 217 international awards, the new Range Rover Evoque, available in 127 countries including Ghana, is a sophisticated evolution of the original.

Combining unrivalled Range Rover heritage with cutting-edge technology – designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain – it meets the needs of today’s customers.



The 2019 Range Rover Evoque is Spacious with Compact 4.37m footprint, now with more knee room for rear passengers and greater luggage space.

It Commands Visibility with the world’s first Ground View technology making the bonnet invisible, while a high-definition video screen revolutionizes the rearview mirror.

Its Self-learning feature enables Smart Settings which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences and readies the cabin for your journey.

A precise exterior design will turn heads, while the luxuriously crafted interior offers a calming sense of wellbeing echoing its modern design feel.



Furthermore, The new architecture technology delivers a smooth, quiet and refined drive. It comes with Apple CarPlay connects you to your smartphone and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot connects you to the internet which aids with various maps such as Google and Apple for navigation.



Controlled, comfortable and confident, the new Range Rover Evoque builds on the strengths of the best-selling original. Combining all-terrain capability with on-road composure, the Evoque’s new vehicle architecture, updated front and rear suspension and the latest Adaptive Dynamics technology deliver improved refinement, performance, safety and stability in all conditions.

The Range Rover Evoque is based on Land Rover’s new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture, which has been designed for hybrid-electric power – a 48-volt mild hybrid, 3-cylinder Plug-in Hybrid – and three- and four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.

The new body is 13% stiffer than its predecessor, which together with rigidly-mounted subframes reduces noise and vibration intrusion into the cabin.

With a 21mm longer wheelbase and compact new suspension design, the compact SUV delivers increased interior room and improved handling in all conditions.

The Ingenium engines have been advanced with new technologies to make them quieter and more refined, while the ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox has been recalibrated to ensure a smoother, more progressive drive on all terrains.



Building on the original’s instantly-recognizable design, the new Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive coupé-like silhouette, typified by its distinctive fast roofline and rising waist that identify the Range Rover family.

The outstanding volume and proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and powerful wheel arches that, alongside 21-inch wheels, combine to create a strong and dynamic attitude.

The introduction of jewel-like elements such as super-slim Matrix LED headlamps provides a more sophisticated front and rear lamp graphic.

Flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic, while sweeping directional indicators create a purposeful signature. Optional R-Dynamic details and burnished copper accents add to the unique appeal.

He further stated, the luxury large SUV with matchless off-road prowess delivers a smooth ride which reminded prospects of its existing core competencies.

The vehicle was unveiled by former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Lithur and Group Head of Legal Fidelity Bank, Maataa Opare respectively.

The event graced with various personalities and dignitaries was a great success. The new Evoque will sure be top of the mind for new prospects and existing Range Rover enthusiasts.

Alliance Motors is currently running a 2-year payment plan with 0% interest campaign on all jaguar and land rover vehicles in stock.

