GTBank, Ria partner Zeepay to launch Ria2Mobile money transfer service

Officials at the launch of the Ria2Mobile money transfer service

Guarantee Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) and Ria Money Transfer (Ria) have teamed up with Zeepay, to enable Ria customers worldwide to send money directly into beneficiaries’ mobile money wallets across Ghana.

The innovative RiaMobile service is part of a bold initiative launched by GTBank and Ria in 2017 that enabled customers to receive remittances straight into their GTBank accounts.

Speaking at the launch, GTBank’s General Manager and Divisional Head for General Internal Services, Iris Ritcher-Addo said “Ria2Mobile is a game-changing solution that offers beneficiaries the convenience and security of receiving remitted funds directly into their mobile money wallet anywhere in Ghana.

The service is a major boost to Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda and supports the collective drive to promote a cash-lite economy.

GTBank is delighted to partner Ria and Zeepay to champion this service in line with our bold digital banking agenda to make world-class banking services available to every Ghanaian”.

Director of Operations for Africa at Ria, Robert Kotei said “Ria customers across the world can now send money directly into about 13 million mobile money wallets in Ghana. This partnership offers Ria the opportunity to bring another quick and convenient way of our customers to receive funds, in line with our commitment to providing a superior omnichannel experience to our cherished beneficiaries in Ghana”.

In 2018, an estimated $3billion was remitted into Ghana, contributing more to the GDP of the country than most exported resource including Gold and cocoa.

Category Business Manager for Zeepay, Dede Quarshie indicated that the service will contribute to expanding the financial inclusion ecosystem.

She commented “Remittance is the fastest growing Mobile money use case in Africa. It offers beneficiaries the opportunity to have access to digital wallets and join the financial inclusion ecosystem. We are happy to partner GTBank and Ria to provide mobile money as an option to our remittance customers, as a way of improving last-mile access in Ghana. Through the partnership, we hope to contribute to meeting the Sustainable Development Goal 3(SDG3) all aimed at making the world a better place. Thanks to GTBank and Ria for this wonderful opportunity”.

About GTBank

The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the strongest, safest and best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries, and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service delivery, and innovation.

Recently, Guarantee Trust Bank plc, the parent company of the GTBank Ghana, was adjudged the 2019 Best Bank in Africa at the Euromoney Global Awards for Excellence held in London.

About Ria

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc, is a global leader in money remittance. Ria offers fast, secure and affordable money transfers through a network of over 385,000 location spanning 160 countries and online at.

The company is steadfast in its commitment to its customers and remains ingrained within the communities in which it operates.

About Zeepay

Zeepay is the fasted growing Mobile Financial Services across Africa with Operations in Ghana and the United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa and over 90 remittance termination agreements globally.

The company is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by FCA through PSD2 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana through the Payments Systems Act.

Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and considered a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last-mile access.