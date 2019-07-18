StarLife CEO named among Female Trailblazers in African insurance industry

Share

Chief Executive Officer of StarLife Assurance, Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko

The Chief Executive Officer of StarLife Assurance, Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko has been named as one of the Female Trailblazers in the African Insurance Industry at the 46th African Insurance Organization Conference in South Africa.

Mrs Duffour-Nyarko’s leadership has overseen the design and roll-out of innovative life insurance products like the Ultimate Protection Plus, Child Lifeline Plus and more which continue to give Ghanaians financial freedom and a better life.

As a trailblazer and a young role model, she is passionate about grooming and empowering young females especially those in the sphere of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Actuarial Science.

The StarLife boss has over 10 years’ experience in the Ghanaian and international insurance industry.

Mrs Duffuor-Nyarko is a fellow of the Actuarial Society of Ghana and the first and only female Actuary in Ghana. She is also a qualified fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK).

About the conference

The 46th Conference and Annual General Assembly of the African Insurance Organisation took place in Johannesburg, South Africa from the 9th to 12th of June, 2019.

The Conference was organized by the Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA), under the chairmanship of Thokozile Mahlangu, Chief Executive Officer of IISA.

The Theme of the Conference was: “Insurance Penetration in Africa: Insuring the Uninsured.”

The 45th edition was organized in Ghana last year at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

About AIO

The African Insurance Organisation (AIO), established in 1972, is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. Following the headquarters agreement the government of Cameroon signed with the organisation, the Permanent Secretariat of the AIO was set up in that country.

The AIO has over 365 members: 351 of them from 47 countries in Africa and 16 associate members from 8 overseas countries.

President of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), Aretha Abena Abrafi Duku who doubles as the Managing Director of Ghana Union Assurance Company Limited (GUA) assumed the Presidency of the AIO during the Conference.

