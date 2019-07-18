istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Take Pension Serious – NBC Ghana Trust boss charges Ghanaians

Take Pension Serious – NBC Ghana Trust boss charges Ghanaians
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA
Date: 18-07-2019 Time: 02:07:42:pm
Share

Chief Executive Officer of one of Ghana’s leading pension administrators, Negotiated Benefits Trust Company (NBC Ghana Trust), has charged Ghanaians to take pension serious and reduce the burden on their children and family members.

William Asiedu Yeboah said “it has become increasingly important to save for retirement because every working individual will retire one day. Workers need to plan towards retirement to enjoy their old age and minimize the burden on their children and family members.”

The NBC Ghana Trust CEO made the remarks while sharing his thoughts on pension schemes in the country.

According to him, the dominant pensions institution, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has done a lot to refresh their services, the members and citizens have responded in a very passive manner.

He added that the “private service providers have been active in bringing their expertise to the industry,” hence workers, especially those in the informal sector need “to retire right by investing in pension schemes to enable them enjoy their retirement.

Mr. Yeboah further stated that “Retirement is something we all need to consider and start planning as soon as we start working. The little we invest today towards our retirement can change our lifestyle, and the benefit of time in a stable economy is an opportunity we must not ignore.

He noted that the pension reforms make room for all working citizens and it is time to bring into focus citizens in the informal sector.

Touching on the competitiveness of private sector players, Mr. Yeboah stated that there are several players in the industry and this has “brought some high level of competition. Although the Ghanaian market is quite small, it has a lot of potential due to the large informal sector workers, who are yet to be serviced under our financial inclusive policies.”


He stressed that NBC Ghana Trust is positioning itself to enhance customer service and the use of digital space in the pensions industry.

Mr. Yeboah noted that all pension fund administrators currently operating within the country have similar products and services, however, “what distinguishes us is our system capabilities, our proactive culture that has successfully pioneered new products and services and set the benchmark by which our competitors measure themselves.

The company will keep investing in its systems with trending technology to ensure that clients are satisfied.”


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gov’t to probe Sir Adjaye's multiple contracts allegations
43-year-old mechanic jailed 5 years for beating up police officers
Photo of the Week: When 'abnormal' indecent exposure becomes 'normal'
Parliament approves conversion of UDS Wa campus into University


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Cobby Raymond releases Kojo Antwi inspired song
AirtelTigo mentors 40 young aspiring entrepreneurs
Ghana to face South Africa in AFCON 2021 qualifying
MUSIGA has ¢70,000 locked up in Menzgold - Bessa Simons
Luxury vehicle tax inefficient, scrap it in budget review - Minority
Amaju Pinnick dismissed as Caf vice-president
Rawlings on 3-day working visit to Burkina Faso
3 reasons why guys love to date successful women

MOST POPULAR
Miss Ghana winners trend after being labelled "ugly"
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit

LIFESTYLE
3 reasons why guys love to date successful women
ODD NEWS
Christian family refuses to pay income taxes because it “goes against God’s will”
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram hides likes count in international test 'to remove pressure'
OBITUARY
Mrs. Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit