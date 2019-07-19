istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Boeing to take $4.9bn hit in second quarter on 737 Max grounding

Boeing to take $4.9bn hit in second quarter on 737 Max grounding
Source: CNBC
Date: 19-07-2019 Time: 07:07:18:am
Share

Boeing on Thursday said it will take a $4.9 billion charge in the second quarter due to the worldwide grounding of its 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

The charge, which comes to $8.74 a share, is set to wipe out profits. Analysts expected the company to book a per-share profit of $1.80 for the second quarter, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv. The charge would reduce revenue and pre-tax earnings by $5.6 billion in the quarter, Boeing said.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since mid-March and regulators have not said when they expect to allow the planes to fly again.

Boeing shares rose 2% in postmarket trading after the manufacturer disclosed the charge.

GP: Boeing 737 Max Planes Sit Parked At Boeing Field In Seattle, Washington

The Chicago-based manufacturer said the charge is an estimate of concessions for Max customers who have been left without the fuel-efficient planes during the peak summer travel period and through much of the fall with no end in sight to the grounding. It said it expects to compensate customers over several years but book the entire charge in the second quarter.

Regulators grounded the 737 Max fleets after the second of two fatal crashes within five months of one another. Investigators in the crashes — a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October and an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March — implicated an automated stall-prevention feature on the jetliners. Boeing has developed a fix for the software but regulators haven’t yet signed off on it yet.

Boeing said it is assuming that the planes will return to service early in the fourth quarter of this year but warned that could also be later, a challenge for carriers during the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel periods.


The crisis prompted Boeing to slash protection of the Max jets by nearly a fifth to 42 a month and pause deliveries of the planes, which are piling up in storage facilities and even an employee parking lot. Boeing said its results will assume a production increase to 57 a month in 2020.

Airlines, including Southwest, American and United, have cancelled thousands of flights and repeatedly pushed back the planes’ return to their schedules with little guidance on when the aircraft could take to the skies again.

Boeing is set to report full second-quarter results and hold a call with analysts on Wednesday.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Listen: 'Already' by Beyoncé ft Shatta Wale
Why I married my enemy
Adjaye refutes architects’ allegation - Says firm is doing legitimate business
Newspaper headlines : Friday, July 19, 2019


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Listen: 'Already' by Beyoncé ft Shatta Wale
Adjaye refutes architects’ allegation - Says firm is doing legitimate business
Rise in political propaganda disturbing – Youth activist
Storm Energy partners Silverbird to premiere Lion King
Newspaper headlines : Friday, July 19, 2019
Why I married my enemy
Fashion Friday: African fashion at tipping point if trade agreement delivers
Boeing to take $4.9bn hit in second quarter on 737 Max grounding

MOST POPULAR
Miss Ghana winners trend after being labelled "ugly"
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
Kagame – The tallest president in Africa is the shortest in his family

LIFESTYLE
Fashion Friday: African fashion at tipping point if trade agreement delivers
ODD NEWS
Indian man hasn’t cut or washed his hair in 40 years
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks adjudged 2019 Banking Technology Solutions Provider
OBITUARY
Mrs. Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit