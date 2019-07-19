Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept its key lending rate unchanged at 16 percent.
Speaking to the media at a news conference Friday, Governor of the Bank Of Ghana, Dr. Enerst Adisson said this was due to the fact that some marginal threats still remain and the outlook for the economy was quite favourable , hence the decision to hold the rate.
He added that he expects the finance minister to use the Mid-year review to deal with some challenges with revenue.
More soon...
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- BoG keeps policy rate at 16%
- Electric car models to triple in Europe by 2021
- Boeing to take $4.9bn hit in second quarter on 737 Max grounding
- Ghana's debt now GHS200 billion
- Gov’t urged to formulate new tax compliance rules for increased revenue
- Vodafone talks private sector relevance in SDGs at UN Forum
- Nelson Mandela Day: Barclays, ALU scholars pay courtesy call on SA High Commissioner
- Insurance industry could wield more money than banks – Rev Okosun
- Engage NIC to avoid casualties - CIIG
- Kingdom Exim Ghana, CEO awarded at Ghana Shippers Award 2019
- Enforce laws barring foreigners from retail trade - Majority Leader to agencies
- GTBank, Ria partner Zeepay to launch Ria2Mobile money transfer service
- AirtelTigo mentors 40 young aspiring entrepreneurs
- Alliance Motors launches 2019 Range Rover Evoque
- AUDIO: Mid-year review, Supplementary Budget to be presented July 29