BoG keeps policy rate at 16%

Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 19-07-2019 Time: 01:07:45:pm
Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept its key lending rate unchanged at 16 percent.

Speaking to the media at a news conference Friday, Governor of the Bank Of Ghana, Dr. Enerst Adisson said this was due to the fact that some marginal threats still remain and the outlook for the economy was quite favourable , hence the decision to hold the rate.

He added that he expects the finance minister to use the Mid-year review to deal with some challenges with revenue.

More soon...

 


