istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Gov’t urged to formulate new tax compliance rules for increased revenue

Gov’t urged to formulate new tax compliance rules for increased revenue
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 19-07-2019 Time: 07:07:31:am
Share

A tax expert and Senior Associate at Ali-Nakyea & Associates, William Kofi Owusu Demitia, has urged the government to come up with new compliance rules for its tax regime.

The move, he believes, will help the government raise the needed revenue to undertake its development projects.

His call comes at a time that government is struggling to meet its revenue targets most of which is derived from taxes and levies.

Mr Owusu Demitia told Joy Business ahead of the Mid-Year Budget Review and Supplementary Budget presentation – scheduled for Monday – that change is needed to the current tax adherence rules which are not working.

“The facts tell us that the government has not met its revenue targets for the first quarter. We don’t have the full data for the second quarter but it appears that those targets may have been missed as well.

“What it simply tells us is that mechanisms we put in place to raise the needed revenue are not working as efficiently as we thought we would,” he said.

He said the proposed new tax compliance rules would cure the constant shortfall in tax revenue targets.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
TUC backs plan to restructure NIB, ADB
Police open investigation into fatal Akrokerri mine pit collapse
Ghana's total debt stock hits GHS200 billion
Tension as angry Ashanti Region NDC supporters storm party office


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

GHS to administer new anti-malaria drug to children
Tension as angry Ashanti Region NDC supporters storm party office
Ghana's total debt stock hits GHS200 billion
Gov’t urged to formulate new tax compliance rules for increased revenue
Police open investigation into fatal Akrokerri mine pit collapse
TUC backs plan to restructure NIB, ADB
Forestry Commission bans hunting, capturing of wild animals
MTN Heroes of Change 2019: Meet the Ekumfi man putting books on library shelves

MOST POPULAR
Miss Ghana winners trend after being labelled "ugly"
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
Kagame – The tallest president in Africa is the shortest in his family

LIFESTYLE
GHS to administer new anti-malaria drug to children
ODD NEWS
Indian man hasn’t cut or washed his hair in 40 years
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Inlaks adjudged 2019 Banking Technology Solutions Provider
OBITUARY
Mrs. Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit