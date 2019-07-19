A tax expert and Senior Associate at Ali-Nakyea & Associates, William Kofi Owusu Demitia, has urged the government to come up with new compliance rules for its tax regime.
The move, he believes, will help the government raise the needed revenue to undertake its development projects.
His call comes at a time that government is struggling to meet its revenue targets most of which is derived from taxes and levies.
Mr Owusu Demitia told Joy Business ahead of the Mid-Year Budget Review and Supplementary Budget presentation – scheduled for Monday – that change is needed to the current tax adherence rules which are not working.
“The facts tell us that the government has not met its revenue targets for the first quarter. We don’t have the full data for the second quarter but it appears that those targets may have been missed as well.
“What it simply tells us is that mechanisms we put in place to raise the needed revenue are not working as efficiently as we thought we would,” he said.
He said the proposed new tax compliance rules would cure the constant shortfall in tax revenue targets.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ghana's total debt stock hits GHS200 billion
- Gov’t urged to formulate new tax compliance rules for increased revenue
- Vodafone talks private sector relevance in SDGs at UN Forum
- Nelson Mandela Day: Barclays, ALU scholars pay courtesy call on SA High Commissioner
- Insurance industry could wield more money than banks – Rev Okosun
- Engage NIC to avoid casualties - CIIG
- Kingdom Exim Ghana, CEO awarded at Ghana Shippers Award 2019
- Enforce laws barring foreigners from retail trade - Majority Leader to agencies
- GTBank, Ria partner Zeepay to launch Ria2Mobile money transfer service
- AirtelTigo mentors 40 young aspiring entrepreneurs
- Alliance Motors launches 2019 Range Rover Evoque
- Mid-year review, Supplementary Budget to be presented July 22
- Ghana, Ivory Coast lift ban on cocoa sales
- GIFEC, GSMA, Vodafone to connect rural communities to internet
- Take Pension Serious – NBC Ghana Trust boss charges Ghanaians