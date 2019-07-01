Comsys maintains Enterprise Dominance at GITTA Awards

Share

Comsys GH. Limited, the leading Enterprise and ICT Company in Ghana proves dominance in the Enterprise and ICT space at the just ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA), 2019 again.

In this Technological age, the company has been at the forefront of connecting businesses and driving major national Technology services across Ghana.

These connectivity spans across all sectors and the brand has evolved over the years and now leads the Enterprise space through the building, maintaining and provisioning of Reliable & Dependable Network services.

Comsys services are deployed over its extensive and self-owned Metro Fiber, VSAT and licensed

Microwave Networks across the country.

The services of the organization can be simply described as ‘the most Dependable for companies who want to use technology to scale’. These services are delivered and supported very professionally by experienced engineers.

Since the inception of GITTA awards in 2010, the company has won several outstanding awards in the Telecoms sector such as the leading Internet Service Company, ICT and Enterprise Service company in Ghana.

At the just ended GITTA awards on Friday 28th June 2019 the company was adjudged again Best Enterprise Network Provider & ICT Company, the former which Comsys has maintained since 2015 and the latter since 2018 respectively.