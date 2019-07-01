Insurance underwriters trained on best practices

Share

Participants in a group photo with the CEO of Visal RE

The Chief Executive Officer of Visal Reinsurance Brokers, Gustav Siale has encouraged underwriters of insurance companies to do proper underwriting in order to save the industry.

He made this call during a two-day training seminar on Bonds and Guarantees by Visal Reinsurance Brokers. The aim of the seminar was to equip the underwriters with the necessary skills to do appropriate Bond underwriting.

Addressing participants, Mr. Siale said they organized the seminar to equip underwriters of insurance companies with the necessary skills to enable them do prudent and proper underwriting.

“On our part, we pledge in our small way to help build the human capacity of our partners and the insurance market as a whole’’ he stressed.

He added that "It is important to draw the attention of underwriters to the things they ought to look out for to avoid falling prey to unscrupulous individuals and organisations that seek to take advantage of the insurance industry”.

The facilitator of the training, Mr. Ofori-Koragu who has in depth and hands on experience on bond underwriting urged participants to be desciplined in their field of work.

The participants of the seminar comprised underwriters and managers from insurance and reinsurance companies in the country.