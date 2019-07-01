Insurance underwriters trained on best practices

The Chief Executive Officer of Visal Reinsurance Brokers, Gustav Siale has encouraged underwriters of insurance companies to do proper underwriting in order to save the industry.
He made this call during a two-day training seminar on Bonds and Guarantees by Visal Reinsurance Brokers. The aim of the seminar was to equip the underwriters with the necessary skills to do appropriate Bond underwriting.
Addressing participants, Mr. Siale said they organized the seminar to equip underwriters of insurance companies with the necessary skills to enable them do prudent and proper underwriting.
“On our part, we pledge in our small way to help build the human capacity of our partners and the insurance market as a whole’’ he stressed.
He added that "It is important to draw the attention of underwriters to the things they ought to look out for to avoid falling prey to unscrupulous individuals and organisations that seek to take advantage of the insurance industry”.
The facilitator of the training, Mr. Ofori-Koragu who has in depth and hands on experience on bond underwriting urged participants to be desciplined in their field of work.
The participants of the seminar comprised underwriters and managers from insurance and reinsurance companies in the country.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Why Standard Chartered is the most credible bank in Ghana
- Latex foam wins Superbrands award
- Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore passes on
- Vodafone drives cashless economy with trade bazaar
- Pressure on cedi: 82% of products in supermarkets are imported - Research
- First UK-Ghana Business Council regional forum to come off in Kumasi
- Economist questions timing for issuance of ECOWAS currency
- Berlin Brandenburg: The airport with half a million faults
- Ghanaian entrepreneur woos global leaders to invest in tech-driven youth
- Republic Bank honours Akufo-Addo
- OPEC prepares to extend oil production cuts to keep oil prices higher
- StanChart named Digital Bank of the Year
- West African states adopt flexible FX regime for regional trade
- Universal code for digital payments in the offing
- Insurance underwriters trained on best practices