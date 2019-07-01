Republic Bank honours Akufo-Addo

Republic Bank honours Akufo-Addo
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 01-07-2019 Time: 12:07:10:pm
Chairman of Republic Bank Group presenting gift to the President Akufo-Addo

The Holding Company of Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited, Republic Financial Holdings Limited, hosted a dinner in honour of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his delegation in Trinidad and Tobago, during his state visit to several Caribbean countries. 

The dinner was in recognition of the support and cooperation the Government of Ghana has offered to Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited over the past few years operating in Ghana.

In 2017, the President of Ghana hosted Executives of Republic Bank Limited and various Caribbean Investors at the Jubilee House during the Caribbean Trade Mission to Ghana, sponsored by Republic Bank. 

Following that, representatives of the Government of Ghana attended two other Trade Missions organized by the Bank in Trinidad and Ghana in the following two years.

Speaking at the Dinner, the Chairman of the Republic Financial Holdings Limited, Ronald Harford, thanked the President of Ghana for his leadership and assistance. 

Mr Harford also commended the President and the Government of Ghana for implementing the recent Banking sector reforms and also, for promoting private sector-led initiatives in Ghana. 

Speaking in a separate interview, the Chairman of Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited, Charles Zwennes, expressed his appreciation to the President of Ghana for honouring the Republic Group’s invitation while in the Caribbean.


Present at the Dinner were Key Executives of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, the Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, Farid Antar, and former Managing Directors of Republic Bank Ghana. 
 


