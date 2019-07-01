Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore passes on

Share

Bob Collymore

Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom Bob Collymore is dead.

According to a statement from the telecommunication company, Collymore passed on at his home on Monday morning.

The statement added, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert William Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019.”

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

“He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi,” the statement said.

He has since been in and out of the hospital but, according to the statement, his conditions worsened in the past two weeks.

Collymore leaves behind his wife, Wambui Kamiru, whom he married in 2016 and four children.