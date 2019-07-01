Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore passes on

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore passes on
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 01-07-2019 Time: 04:07:25:pm
Share
Bob Collymore

Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom Bob Collymore is dead. 

According to a statement from the telecommunication company, Collymore passed on at his home on Monday morning.

The statement added, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert William Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019.”

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

 “He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi,” the statement said.

He has since been in and out of the hospital but, according to the statement, his conditions worsened in the past two weeks.

Collymore leaves behind his wife, Wambui Kamiru, whom he married in 2016 and four children.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Building new 450-seater Parliament misplaced priority - MP
NSMQ2019: Chemu stops late scare from St Louis to book quarterfinal
I’m guilty but please forgive me - suspected kidnapper
Scrapping July 1 holiday is agenda to alter Ghana's history - Anyidoho

Latest Stories

Why Standard Chartered is the most credible bank in Ghana
Boy locked indoors for 20yrs due to medical condition
MP to drag Ayorkor Botchway to Parliament for cutting flag
Latex foam wins Superbrands award
Sarkodie shares inspiring throwback photos to motivate fans on twitter
AFCON 2019: Zaha goal helps Ivory Coast progress to last 16
Peace Hyde to speak at 2019 Flourish Africa conference 
NSMQ2019: Chemu stops late scare from St Louis to book quarterfinal

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles

LIFESTYLE
Boy locked indoors for 20yrs due to medical condition
ODD NEWS
Spanish woman files a complaint against hitman who failed to carry out crime
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
This is why your phone doesn't last all day
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region