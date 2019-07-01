StanChart named Digital Bank of the Year

StanChart named Digital Bank of the Year
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 01-07-2019 Time: 11:07:37:am
Share

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, has for the second consecutive year been named the Digital Bank of the Year at the Ghana Information and Technology Awards (GITTA).

This is an affirmation of the Bank’s leading role in digitisation. In 2015 the Bank increased investment in digital platforms to meet its client needs through an enhanced end-to-end digital offering, with best-in-class digital products and services. 

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered launched a full Digital Bank on mobile - Standard Chartered Mobile (SC Mobile) fulfilling the Bank’s determination to provide the best digital lifestyle for its clients.

The Bank’s digital services are available by downloading the SC Mobile App. New clients can open a bank account and provide all verification documents by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process.

Debit cards will be delivered to the client via Ghana Post making it a complete digital onboarding process without clients interfacing with a branch. Clients can access several services on the mobile app including online investment profiling.

The Bank also provides digital solutions to corporate and businesses. The Straigt2Bank digital platform from Standard Chartered offers corporate bodies and businesses a comprehensive suite of electronic channels – a working capital platform providing clients with greater operational efficiency, security and control over their transactions and processes.

The Bank also took away three additional awards including Best Mobile Banking App of the Year, Africa Digital Banking of the Year and Digital Banking Team of the Year.  

Commenting on the awards, Mansa Nettey CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, thanked the Bank’s clients for their loyalty and constant feedback aimed at improving the operations of the Bank.


She said “ We continue to focus on our clients and continuously invest and employ innovating ways to make banking for our clients simple, easy and convenient.

“We will continue to listen and collaborate with our clients particularly in an industry where institutions and consumers are increasingly adopting and depending on digital technology to run their businesses and lives”.

These awards affirm the Bank’s commitment to delivering easy and convenient banking to clients and leading the way in digitisation in Ghana.

The Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards is held annually and recognises excellence and innovation in the ICT and telecommunications sector.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Building new 450-seater Parliament misplaced priority - MP
NSMQ2019: Chemu stops late scare from St Louis to book quarterfinal
I’m guilty but please forgive me - suspected kidnapper
Scrapping July 1 holiday is agenda to alter Ghana's history - Anyidoho

Latest Stories

Why Standard Chartered is the most credible bank in Ghana
Boy locked indoors for 20yrs due to medical condition
MP to drag Ayorkor Botchway to Parliament for cutting flag
Latex foam wins Superbrands award
Sarkodie shares inspiring throwback photos to motivate fans on twitter
AFCON 2019: Zaha goal helps Ivory Coast progress to last 16
Peace Hyde to speak at 2019 Flourish Africa conference 
NSMQ2019: Chemu stops late scare from St Louis to book quarterfinal

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles

LIFESTYLE
Boy locked indoors for 20yrs due to medical condition
ODD NEWS
Spanish woman files a complaint against hitman who failed to carry out crime
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
This is why your phone doesn't last all day
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region