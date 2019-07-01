Vodafone picks five key telecom awards

Vodafone picks five key telecom awards
Date: 01-07-2019
Vodafone Ghana has picked five prestigious awards at the ninth edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held on Friday, in Accra.

The telco picked Telecom Business Provider of the Year award for the second consecutive year, and Telecom Wholesale Carrier of the Year. Vodafone’s socially impactful digital initiatives including the National Coding Programme, which are greatly contributing to digitalising Ghana, earned it the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Company of the Year.

Two senior executives at Vodafone were also recognized for their immense contributions to the growth of the industry. Vodafone’s Technology Director, Srabasti Bhattarjee won Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Year for, amongst other things, leading the telco’s 4G deployment.

Angela Mensah-Poku, previous Director of Vodafone Business, also received special recognition for her outstanding contribution to the enterprise sector. Particularly, for introducing products and initiatives that are fueling the growth and success of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Commenting on the awards, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana said:  ‘’These awards validate our focus and promise to lead Ghanaians and businesses on a journey of an exciting future. We dedicated these awards to our customers and stakeholders for their loyalty, and to employees for their enormous contributions on this journey.’’

Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) is an annual industry awards event that recognises innovation and excellence in the telecommunications and ICT sectors.


