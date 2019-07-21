istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Ghana finds no cocoa buyers in first offer since $400 premium

Ghana finds no cocoa buyers in first offer since $400 premium
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 21-07-2019 Time: 08:07:59:am
Share

The world’s second-largest cocoa producer offered to sell beans for the first time since introducing a surcharge, and found no buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ghana’s Cocoa Marketing Company, responsible for selling the nation’s cocoa, offered beans for 2020-21 to traders on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

No deals were concluded as the prices were too high, they said.

The West African producer, which typically starts making offers only around September or October, is testing the market now after it and top grower Ivory Coast introduced a $400 a metric ton premium over futures prices.

Traders will have to pay the additional cost, known as the living income differential, as well the regular country premium, which is usually higher for Ghana due to the better quality of its beans.

“The market will definitely buy our cocoa, what the CMC did was just a market sounding especially after the introduction of the LID, we were weighing the market reaction and its dynamics,” Joe Forson, the managing director of Ghana’s Marketing Co., said by phone.

“It will take some time for the market to adjust, besides, we are not under any pressure to sell 2020-21 crop now, that season is about 15 months away.”

Ivory Coast and Ghana have taken unprecedented steps to exert more control over cocoa markets.

The nations this week suspended a ban on sales of the 2020-21 crop after reaching an agreement over the new pricing mechanism.

Some traders and analysts have expressed scepticism of the plan, saying buyers would probably hold back purchases and turn to supplies from other countries and the London exchange first.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
LEKMA road finally gets new contractor
Akufo-Addo resumes regional tours with Western, Central visit
Herve Renard resigns as Morocco coach
Spanish hosts dance to highlife songs by Kyekyeku & Ghanalogue band


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Spanish hosts dance to highlife songs by Kyekyeku & Ghanalogue band
Herve Renard resigns as Morocco coach
Akufo-Addo resumes regional tours with Western, Central visit
LEKMA road finally gets new contractor
Deeper Life tackles immorality with campus congress
Report wives who wear jeans to bed - DOVVSU
Keto diet could lead to this scary lifelong side effect
Sports Minister to brief parliament on AFCON2019

MOST POPULAR
Miss Ghana winners trend after being labelled "ugly"
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Left to rot: $2m Hyundai Gallopers sold for $276k
Kagame – The tallest president in Africa is the shortest in his family

LIFESTYLE
Keto diet could lead to this scary lifelong side effect
ODD NEWS
You can pay to cuddle cows at this New York farm
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
London Underground to get full 4G coverage
OBITUARY
Mr. John K Tachie Snr.
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit
istanbul escort altyazılı porno