Samsung Ghana unveils new large capacity 2-door fridge, QLED PR TV

Electroland Ghana, major distributors of Samsung products, has unveiled new models of Large Capacity 2-door fridge Samsung Fridge and Television.

The Samsung RS5000 Large Capacity 2-door fridge provides plenty of room in the drawers and shelves to store your weekly grocery shopping, including items of various shapes or sizes.

And it’s much easier to keep everything neatly and efficiently organized. Which means you can quickly find and take out the things you need whenever you need them.

Speaking to Joy Business, Managing Director of Electroland Ghana, Nour Seklaoui, explained that, “As a human-centred company, Samsung is continually researching products that reflect the emerging design trend in kitchens today: clutter-free, simple, energy-efficient and clean cabinetry styles.

”And well-adapted to local conditions, technology like All-Around Cooling ensures that every item on every shelf and in every box remains evenly chilled. This is essential when it comes to storing food safely for longer.”

At a glance, there are many features that make the Samsung Fridge with Large Capacity an indispensable addition to your kitchen.

This includes a Digital Inverter Technology (Last Longer with up to 50% Energy Saving), all-round cooling (Always Fresh food, wherever it is), Large Capacity, Power Cool / Power Freeze (Fast cooling and freezing on-demand), Slim Indoor Icemaker, Wine Rack, Deodorizing Filter (Odor eliminator maintains natural flavour), Vege Box (Easily store more vegetables & fruit), Sleek & Seamless Design (Perfectly harmonious and stylish design) among others.

Also, at the event was the unveiling of the Samsung QLED PR Television Set. Walking prospective buyers through the TV’s features, product manager for Samsung Ghana, Benjamin Afrifa, explained that “Samsung has focused on the use of pioneering technology and AI to create unparalleled and personalized viewing experiences.”

According to him, “before creating the pioneering QLED line of TVs, Samsung committed to research into user behaviour and preferences to learn what consumers wanted.

“Samsung researchers discovered that we are consuming more content than ever before but still want simplicity when it comes to accessing it. With this in mind, simplicity, access and integration are clear design mandatory for Samsung.”

This AI technology has already attracted much attention, landing Samsung’s 2018 QLED TV line-up a CES 2018 Innovation Award, honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additionally, Samsung’s Bixby is embedded in its 2019 QLED and premium TVs; this means even iTunes users will be able to use Bixby to search for TV and movies offered on Apple’s service.

Samsung TVs also support Airplay 2, Apple’s upgraded Wi-Fi audio streaming technology, allowing customers to stream videos, music and other content directly to their TV from an Apple device.

Samsung’s 2019 8K QLED TV lineup will be available in Ghana from August in 65-inch model and go all the way up to 98 -inch model. Customers who pre-order the TVs before 19th August will get a Samsung soundbar as a gift.