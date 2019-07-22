AirtelTigo launches special offer for Hajj pilgrims

Telecom operator, AirtelTigo, has launched the ‘Hajj Offer’, a discounted offer for its new and existing pre-paid customers travelling to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.
Under the offer, aimed to enable them to stay in touch with family and friends, customers will enjoy free incoming calls and discounted rates on voice, SMS and data for browsing the internet once they subscribe.
Announcing the offer in Accra, the Director of Marketing Operations at AirtelTigo, Pius Owusu-Tuffour, said customers will have to recharge their account with a scratch card or AirtelTigo Money (ATM) with GHS50 or GHS100.
He explained that customers can sign-up by dialling a code to enjoy the offer which is valid for 30-days.
Mr Owusu-Tuffour added that pilgrims can subscribe to the offer either in Ghana before travelling for the Hajj or in Saudi Arabia while roaming on Zain or STC networks.
“Our goal has always been to serve our customers better with valuable offerings and make their lives simple. Our pre-paid customers on the holy journey to perform Hajj now have an affordable option to stay connected with their loved ones,” he said.
He said the company will continue to roll out innovations for its customers.
