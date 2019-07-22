FBNBank appoints Victor Yaw Asante as new MD in Ghana

Share

Victor Yaw Asante, new Managing Director of FBNBank

FBNBank Ghana, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria has announced the appointment of Victor Yaw Asante as the new Managing Director of the bank following Bank of Ghana’s approval.

Mr. Asante replaces Gbenga Odeyemi who served in this capacity and has moved on to become the Managing Director of FBNBank Sierra Leone.

Victor joins the FBNBank team as the first Ghanaian to be appointed as the Managing Director. He brings to this leadership position a rich banking experience spanning over 20 years. Prior to his appointment, the new MD was the Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking with oversight responsibility for Commercial Banking Business at First National Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of the First Rand Group of South Africa.

He also worked with the Standard Chartered Bank Group serving variously as the bank’s Managing Director and Head of Corporate and Institutional Clients at its Botswana subsidiary, and as Managing Director and Regional Head of Transaction Banking, based in Ghana with additional responsibilities over other West African countries including Cameroun, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia and Sierra Leone.Victor has had stints with Merchant Bank (now Universal Merchant Bank) and Unilever Ghana Limited, all of which gave him a hands-on experience with strategic knowledge in the banking and in business generally.

Commenting on his appointment, Victor said “I am humbledbythe confidence reposed in me to head FBNBank Ghana Limited at a time when the organization has recapitalized its Ghana business rolled out its digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.” “My utmost priority is to endear the brand to our stakeholders in the Ghanaian market and use all available means to make the brand a mark of excellence by meeting the needs of our valued customers to the extent that FBNBank becomes the preferred bank” he added.The new FBNBank Ghana MD expressed the desire to ensure the attainment of the bank’s set goals.

“There could not have been a more opportune time for me to assume the reins of leadership and help implement the growth agenda of FBNBank ata time when the banking industry is evolving” Victor stated.

Victor holds an MBA from the University of Ghana Business School, and a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Agricultural Economics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He is also a member of Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) UKwho has been trainedat very notable organizations and attended programmes like the Rand Merchant Bank Lead Program and INSEAD Singapore among others.

An amateur golfer and scrabble player, Victor Yaw Asante is also a humanitarian who is the Past Club Presidentand past Assistant Governor of Rotary International.

Commenting on the appointment of the new FBNBank Ghana MD, Victor Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited & Subsidiaries, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said “Victor’s demonstration of excellent technical skills, knowledge, experience and his leadership capabilities contributed in no small measure to his appointment. He was convinced that Victor Asante was very well placed to provide strategic leadership that the bank needed to continue on its trajectory of becoming the clearleader and Ghana’s bank of first choice.”

About FBNBank Ghana Limited

FBNBank Ghana Limited (FBNBank), a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has 21 footprints in Ghana with over 400 staff and offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses. FBNBank Ghana Limited was formerly International Commercial Bank (ICB) and has been in the business of banking for 23 years. FBNBank Ghana is part of the trade hub that has grown economies for over 125 years across Africa, Europe and China .