MTN ends 2019 21 Days of Y’ello Care programme

MTN Ghana has officially closed its “21 Days of Y’ello Care” programme, a staff volunteering activity aimed at empowering the youth especially the unemployed with logistical support and skills training.

The programme, which commenced on June 1, 2019 and ended on June 21 was on the theme: “Creating a Brighter Future for Our Youth.”

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana said at the end of the 21 days of staff commitment to impact on the youth, 330 unemployed young people were trained in make-up artistry, wig-making, beads making and online digital marketing.

He said 150 youth were trained in programming, web designing and entrepreneurship, and 48 young Entrepreneurs were mentored and trained on digitalizing their businesses to yield better results.

MTN staff also supported in the construction of a 20-bed capacity hostel for trainees at the VAG Servico Centre at Pantang, a skills training institution, he said.

Mr Adadevoh noted that staff also visited some correctional centres to motivate the young inmates, disclosing that, over thousand youth under its Global Y’ello Care Day initiative were educated on the negative impacts of drug abuse at Tema Manhean, Cape Coast and Takoradi.

The CEO said the programme had 92 per cent of staff participation as compared 66 per cent attained in 2018, which was a good step.

“We did not achieve all these alone. We did it with the support of our partners and I would therefore like to express our profound appreciation to all our Y’ello Care partners, particularly the National Youth Authority, Narcotics Control Board, Ghana Pharmacy Council, Icode Gh, ECrime Bureau…,” he said.

He thanked the staff and project planning committee for their commitment to ensure the successful competition of the programme.

“We encourage you to assume ownership of the projects; for those who learnt various skills, we urge you to continue to enhance your skills to be the best in your chosen vocations,” he said.