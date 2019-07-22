SC Keyboard: StanChart launches first social banking solution

Share

Standard Chartered in its continued efforts to meet the rising demands of the country’s digitally-savvy population has scored a first among its peers with the launch of Social Banking Solution, SC Keyboard.

The feature, which is part of the Bank’s Full Digital Bank on Mobile – SC Mobile, allows the Bank’s customers to access a variety of financial services from within any social or messaging platform without having to open the Banking app.

The keyboard-based banking solution allows clients to transfer money in real-time, pay utility bills and instantly check balances from within any social or messaging platform.

The unique digital solution can be configured as the default keyboard on any smartphone, making banking quick and seamless for customers who no longer need to log into their SC Mobile app for basic banking services.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the feature, Bossman Kwapong, General Manager Products, Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “The SC Keyboard is an important milestone in the Bank’s digital journey, we are committed to leveraging the best technology to make banking more convenient for our customers thereby enhancing service delivery.

“Our clients can now pay bills, view account balances and transfer money to their friends or family whilst on any social or messaging platform. They do not have to switch from their messaging to the bank. We want client interactions to be simple, intuitive and seamless.”

The SC Keyboard seamlessly integrates into the keyboard of any smartphone, allowing users to access financial services without having to access (login to) the main App.

From within any popular chat application like WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, LinkedIn and even traditional SMS, users can check their balances, pay bills or send money to any mobile wallet, without having to exit their chat mode.

This feature makes financial transactions more accessible, hassle-free and convenient.

The Bank continues to leverage on its Digital Baking Capabilities given the evolution of the banking landscape as more and more users adopt online and mobile banking into their daily financial activities.

To enjoy the seamless and easy access to banking by SC Keyboard, clients need to install SC Mobile App and enable SC Keyboard in the device settings then select SC Keyboard as your default keyboard and start using it.

Standard Chartered’s Digital Bank on Mobile serves as the Bank’s digital platform and anchor to SC Keyboard and other future capabilities.

It continues to give clients practical and attractive options such as a free debit card that is delivered to a location of a client’s choosing; an account with no monthly ledger fees and no need to maintain a minimum balance.

The App., called the “SC Mobile Ghana App” can be downloaded or upgraded via the Playstore or AppStore.