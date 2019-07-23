Irate traders close shops of foreign retailers at Opera Square again

Irate traders close shops of foreign retailers at Opera Square again
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Charles Ayitey | Joy Business
Date: 23-07-2019 Time: 08:07:05:am
Share

Some members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association (GEDA) on Monday, locked up shops owned by foreigners at the Opera Square in Accra. 

This action, which resulted in a standoff, has seen leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Nigerian Union of Traders invited by the police for talks on ways to end the impasse.

The closure of shops grounded business at Opera Square in Accra - a hub for electrical retailers at the Central Business District of Accra.

The Accra Region Operations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent, Kwasi Ofori, told Joy Business that, “moves have been put in place to ensure sanity prevails. We have also invited both parties on the best ways to resolve this matter before it escalates”.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigerian Union of Traders in Ghana, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, has expressed frustration over the entire incident.

Retail traders in the Ashanti Regional capital and even in Accra have accused foreigners, Nigerians especially, of engaging in retail trade, contrary to Section 27 of GIPC Act 865 which prohibits non-Ghanaians from engaging in retail trade in the jurisdiction.

Related: Nigerian traders close Suame shops as locals resurrect retail feud


“Foreigners, even Nigerians are aware of the ECOWAS treaty on trade and we think if there is any problem we can sit and talk than engage in such an action,” he said.

Last month, about 17 shops were locked up at the same location as the police intervening once again. 

In no time, the closed shops were re-opened and calm was restored.

However, this time around the closed shops remained closed as at the time the police authorities had left the scene.

In all the foregoing, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has accused the police of unfair treatment its members and failing to enforce the law.

“These foreign retailers have found a loophole in our retail laws and are capitalising on that. We have failed as a country to preserve what belongs to Ghanaians. We will not sit and watch them take over our market. We don’t hate Nigerians, we just want the laws to work,” Dr. Joseph Obeng, president of GUTA argued.

Last week, the Majority Leader backed law enforcement agencies to go all out and enforce the country’s law barring foreigners from engaging in retail trade.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu insists no treaty entered into by Ghana supersedes domestic laws.

“In its dealings with other government shall protect and promote the interest of Ghana…I have heard people saying that Ghana has ratified conventions that is true that the conventions cannot supplant our constitution. In the sub-region, the ECOWAS protocol provides for free movement of goods and services.

“When the goods arrive at any destination the laws of the country provides that retail business should be in the hands of citizens. It is so in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire so let nobody say that we have ratified ECOWAS protocol, we should allow citizens from other countries including the sub-region and the Chinese, Turkish and others to engage in retail trade business,” he said on the floor of Parliament Thursday. 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
2 traders in critical condition after gunmen lay siege to highway
Boris Johnson is next UK Prime Minister
Irate traders close shops of foreign retailers at Opera Square again
Video: Shatta Wale explains why he is king


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Kissi Agyebeng replaces Date-Bah at Electronic Communications Tribunal
Zidane denies showing Bale disrespect
Boris Johnson is next UK Prime Minister
2019 Golden Movie Awards: Full list of nominees released
2 traders in critical condition after gunmen lay siege to highway
5 honours, 26 competitive awards to be given out at 2019 Golden Movie Awards
New video alert! - Rocky Dawuni premieres 'Elevation'
Smart learning and national experience centre project to be introduced in Ghana

MOST POPULAR
x
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Left to rot: $2m Hyundai Gallopers sold for $276k
Kagame – The tallest president in Africa is the shortest in his family

LIFESTYLE
Resistant malaria spreading in South East Asia
ODD NEWS
White Missionary reportedly undergoes female circumcision to be part of Kenya culture
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Zeepay targets 150m mobile money subscribers in 20 African countries
OBITUARY
Mr. John K Tachie Snr.
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit
alanya escort
'; } ?>