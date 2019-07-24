Fidelity Bank outdoors Visa Contactless card, POS Terminals

As part of Fidelity Bank’s ongoing digital transformation to support our aggressive customer-centric drive, Fidelity Bank has introduced Visa-contactless cards.
The Bank is also increasing contactless card enabled Point Of Sales (POS) Terminals in the country.
With this innovation, Fidelity Bank joins an international group of Visa member banks across the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region to begin issuing cards and deploying terminals that have contactless capabilities.
The contactless cards only require customers to ‘tap and go’ on the acceptance device to execute low-value transactions.
Commenting on Fidelity Bank’s newest introduction, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni noted that Fidelity Bank is poised to deploy all relevant digital innovations which will enhance customer experience.
“At the heart of Fidelity is the desire to always put the customer first and offer real convenience to them, so Visa’s innovative product enhancement could not have come at a better time”, he said.
He added, “The contactless card presents convenience, as customers do not need a PIN code for low-value transactions. Most importantly, it is faster to make payments at POS checkouts, as it uses a security chip.
“Moreover, the card remains in the cardholder’s hand during the transaction,” he explained.
Fidelity Bank plans to deploy about 200 contactless POS terminals by the end of the year.
