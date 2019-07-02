Ernest Chemists wins big at Ghana Pharma Awards 2019

Ernest Chemists wins big at Ghana Pharma Awards 2019
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Date: 02-07-2019 Time: 02:07:09:pm
Ernest Chemists Limited won a total of five awards at the Ghana Pharma Awards on Friday, June 21, which was the highest number of awards for the night. 

Ernest Chemists limited was adjudged the Company of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Manufacturing Company of the Year, Excellence in Customer Service and Brand of the Year. 

The CEO of Ernest Chemists Limited, Mr. Ernest Bediako Sampong also won the most prestigious award of the night – CEO of the Year.

Ernest Chemist Awards

Mr. Ernest Bediako Sarpong

Present at the ceremony to receive the awards on behalf of Ernest Chemists Limited and the CEO were, Mr. Yaw Bediako Sampong (General Manager, Operations), Mr. Ebenezer Sasu Bediako (Head of Distribution) and Mr. Samuel Twumasi (Brand Manager). 

Mr. Yaw Bediako Sampong expressed his appreciation to the event organisers – Global Productions for recognising the dedication, hard work and consistency of Ernest Chemists Limited.

He added that “Ernest Chemists Limited has over 30 years’ experience in the Pharmaceutical industry.


“We are driven by our mission to provide a full range of quality pharmaceutical products at affordable prices. We are happy to receive these awards that celebrate excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. We would like to thank our customers, staff, partners and stakeholders for their support, loyalty and commitment,” Mr. Sarpong added.  
 


 


