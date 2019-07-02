Fredrick Attakumah appointed Executive Vice President of Asanko Gold Ghana

Share

Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana, Fredrick Attakumah

Frederick Attakumah has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana, effective immediately.

The former Managing Director, Josephat (Joe) Zvaipa, will continue in his role as Chairman of the Asanko Gold Mine Joint Venture Committee and is relocating to the Asanko Project Office in Johannesburg.

Commenting on the appointment, Greg McCunn, Chief Executive of Asanko Gold Inc., said: “I am delighted to welcome Fred as the new Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana. During his tenure as SVP Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Asanko, he has done a terrific job fostering strong relationships with our key stakeholders as well as developing our corporate social responsibility strategy and award-winning programmes, which are delivering tangible benefits and much needed social upliftment in the local communities surrounding our mine. As part of managing our Joint Venture with Gold Fields, we have decided to relocate Joe to our Project Office in Johannesburg, where he will continue in his role as Chairman of the Asanko Gold Mine Joint Venture Committee.”

I’d like to thank Joe in his role as Managing Director for his enormous contribution in building Asanko Gold Ghana into one of the leading gold mines in Ghana, for which we were recognised by our peers within Ghana with the “Mining Company of the Year” Award in December 2018.”

BIOGRAPHY

Frederick Attakumah has over 25 years’ experience in the mining industry. During his career, Fred has held a number of senior management roles including Senior Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Asanko Gold Ghana, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana), Vice President – Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti’s operations in Ghana and General Manager – Engineering Services, among others.

His management experience spans operations, projects and sustainability. Fred has been a strong advocate for the positive role of the mining industry in the socio-economic development of African countries and the criticality of a multi-stakeholder approach in realizing this vision.

He has contributed to various local and international panels, including the Mining Indaba, on this topic.

He was previously the first Vice President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and concurrently served as a member of the Governing Council of the Private Enterprise Federation.

As regards international bilateral trade, Fred has also served as President of the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) during which period he led initiatives that resulted in establishment of strategic partnerships and deepening of private sector relations between Ghana and Canada.

He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering (KNUST, Ghana), a Master of Business Administration degree (Henley Business School, UK), and is an alumnus of the Wharton School’s Advanced Management Program (University of Pennsylvania, USA) as well as the Harvard Business School’s Creating Shared Value Program (Harvard University, USA).