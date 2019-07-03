MTN Momo at 10: MTN giving 10 Hyundai i10 cars, 1 Hyundai Santa fe

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | OKKA
Date: 03-07-2019 Time: 12:07:00:pm
Eli Hini is General Manager of Mobile Financial Services

Telecom giant, MTN is celebrating a decade of operating mobile money in Ghana.

The service was introduced in 2009 and has since become a mainstay of the Ghanaian economy.

MTN says it is giving away 10 Hyundai i10 cars and one Hyundai Santa fe to lucky customers in commemoration of the 10thh anniversary of Mobile Money.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, General Manager of Mobile Financial Services at MTN, Eli Hini said MTN is among other prizes, giving out TV sets and airtime bonuses.

Also, MTN is providing Ghana Police with “a forensic lab to help in their investigations.”

The telecom giant is also helping persons with disability with ¢4,000 to start up as Mobile Money agents.

Meanwhile, the agents are also being advised to stick to security protocols and close before dark and also set up in kiosks, at least and not table tops.

Listen to the audio:



