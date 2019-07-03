Orca Deco partners online gift registry, Giftologi

Share

Giftologi will allow everyone to give and receive Orca products as gifts at the click of a button.

Ghana’s leading furniture and décor company, Orca Deco , has partnered, recently launched multi-purpose online gift registry, Giftologi , to make Orca products available on under all relevant product categories.

Giftologi will allow everyone to give and receive Orca products as gifts at the click of a button.

How it works

Anyone who desires to receive Orca products as gifts for their special occasion can sign up with Giftologi, create a registry, add varied Orca products and share with their friends and family.

Friends and family can then visit the Giftologi website and purchase any of the items in the registry they want to present as a gift. Orca and Giftologi would then ensure that the gift-wrapped items are delivered to either the buyer or the celebrant, with a personalised message.

Impact

Orca Deco views this partnership as an innovative opportunity to make Orca products even more accessible to its customers

Executive Director at Orca Deco, Karim Karaki, explains that his outfit believes in widening smiles and helping people relive their proudest moments, which according to him, is in tandem with Giftologi’s desire to ensure that gifting processes are more fun, easy, convenient and fulfilling, hence the decision to establish such a partnership.

“We at Orca are committed this year to help every everyone restyle their living spaces, so we are excited to know that people can get what they want from our showrooms in Accra and Kumasi to complete their homes through Giftologi,” he added.

Esinam Batali, Head of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships, also stated that “Giftologi’s value proposition is to eliminate the hassle of in-store gift hunting, the pressure that comes with having to find the perfect gift and the disappointment of receiving a gift you are not thrilled with. With this partnership, we are giving our customers the best of furniture and home décor through Orca.”

Giftologi also has a self-buy option which works like regular e-commerce websites do, where the individual is able to purchase items for themselves.

So additionally, this partnership enables customers to shop Orca products online from the comfort of their homes.