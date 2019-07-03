Vodafone affirms commitment to Ghana's mining industry

Vodafone affirms commitment to Ghana's mining industry
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 03-07-2019 Time: 10:07:08:pm
Share

Vodafone has pledged an overwhelming commitment to the mining industry in Ghana, as the digital economy enters a new phase of growth.

With the emergence of the Internet-of-Things, artificial intelligence augmented reality and other new age technologies, several industries are taking full advantage in order to win in the marketplace.

Vodafone's partnership with the mining industry has been one of consistent innovation and growth; co-creating some of the industry’s most innovative technology solutions. The company has also been instrumental in transforming the sector to make it more efficient and safer with new tools.

At a recent mining summit in Accra, officials of Vodafone’s Enterprise unit affirmed this commitment to continue supporting the industry - connecting the dots with automated platforms - around driverless trucks in the mining pits, drone services for stockpile management, conveyor belt weightometers, geo-fencing of tracks and sensors to monitor driver fatigue.

Head of Corporate with Vodafone Business, Johnson Arkaah wants the mining industry to look to Vodafone Ghana when it comes to bespoke services in the areas of private LTE, IoT and other digitalised platforms to enhance their processes.

“Vodafone is committed to providing digital and technological solutions as a service so that mining companies can focus on their core business of mining mineral resources safer and efficiently. It is a partnership that also aligns with our promise of an exciting future for our customers and stakeholders,” he said.

As a global leader in digital transformation, Vodafone Business is leading the way in telecommunications services in Ghana.

The unit was adjudged the ‘Telecom Business of the Year’ at the just ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA); shrugging off competition from more than ten companies.


 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ghana is safe - Ayorkor Botchwey tells Ghanaians in China
ExxonMobil opens Ghana office to progress offshore exploration
Atletico sign Felix for £113m in fifth most expensive transfer ever
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

GES to roll out decentralisation policy to monitor workers
This is what therapists tell people who are sick of being single
Internet wobble caused by Cloudflare glitch
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
Boeing gives $100m to help 737 Max crash families
Nigeria agrees to join Africa free trade zone
Ghana is safe - Ayorkor Botchwey tells Ghanaians in China
About the new chamber for the men in suits: Is there not a cause to rant?

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced
Photos: Family of late Vice-President Amissah-Arthur marks first anniversary

LIFESTYLE
This is what therapists tell people who are sick of being single
ODD NEWS
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Internet wobble caused by Cloudflare glitch
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region