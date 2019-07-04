Corporate organizations urged to support dentistry, oral health as part of CSR

Corporate organizations have been urged to extend their support to the dentistry and oral health sub-sector as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
According to Lecturer at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry, Dr Mrs Ama Amoasi, this could go a long way to improve their market share as the health sector presents enormous opportunities for businesses to grow.
“If corporate organizations could help to put up one clinic in every district because the government is overwhelmed with buying medical equipment and buying so many other things in education, in roads and other things.” She said.
She added, “Supposing maybe Ecobank wants to support Ghana Dental Association by providing 20 clinics for us, we could brand them Ecobank Dental Clinics, we could brand them whatever name that company is giving us.”
Dr Mrs Amoasi spoke to JoyBusiness at the 28th Annual General Congress of the Ghana Dental Association (GDA) in partnership with Unilever on the theme, “GDA in leading advocacy for a Substantive Oral Health Policy.”
The 28th Annual GDA Congress featured a presentation of the first-ever global audit report by Pepsodent on the impact of oral care on the development and performance of children.
