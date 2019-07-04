ICT, Telecom experts honoured at GITTA 2019

Share

Vice President, Dr Bawumia at GITTA 2019 in Accra

Over eighty ICT and Telecom experts were honoured at the 9th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

The event which was themed “Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in the ICT Sector”, attracted key stakeholders in the telecom and information communication technology industry from both Ghana and Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Vice President, Dr Bawumia who was adjudged Digital Leader of the Year for championing the digital transformation of the Ghanaian economy noted that the benefits of a digitized economy could not be overemphasized as it had the potential of moving the country beyond aid.

The award conferred on the Vice President was in recognition of his untiring efforts to leverage technology to improve service delivery in the public sector and to facilitate rapid economic growth.

Dr Bawumia also lauded Instinct wave, Organizers of the annual event for a great job in honouring organizations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT space within Ghana and beyond. He also commended industry players for their enormous contribution to the economy that has witnessed improvement in public service delivery.

CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr Akin Naphtal, in his welcome remarks, lauded the award winners for their exceptional performance and hard work. He assured Industry players of a mind-blowing 10th edition next year and the years to come.

“I would like to congratulate all award winners and industry players for a good work done, it’s been an amazing nine years journey with you since GITTA started and we couldn’t have come this far without your support and all. We are looking forward to a mind-blowing event hopefully next year which marks the 10th edition and we are looking forward to hosting ICT players from other African countries aside Ghana and Nigeria”.

GITTA 2019 witnessed some public and private sector organisations rewarded for their contributions to the public sector reforms. Standard Chartered was named Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Bank Team of the Year and

Best Mobile banking App of the Year respectively for the Bank’s leading role in digitization while Access Bank took home two awards namely; E-Banking Service of the Year, Best Money Transfer Product (Access Africa).

The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) took home three awards in recognition for its innovative reforms in application, processing and renewal of driver’s licenses while the Authority’s CEO, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia was adjudged the Best Public Sector CEO of the Year for his outstanding contribution to the public sector.

CEO of the National Communications Authority, Joe Anokye, was adjudged the Telecom Regulatory CEO of the Year, Archie Hesse, the CEO of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System was adjudged Payment Industry Personality of the Year and Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN received the Telecom CEO of the Year award.

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was adjudged Industry Personality of the Year, while Ghana Police Service was adjudged the Best Government Use of Social Media for Citizen Engagement, Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNet) received an award for being the Best Public Sector e-Solution Provider, the National Cyber Security Centre was adjudged the Best for Excellence in Cyber Security Initiative, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) took home the Best Public Sector Institution for Transforming Education through Technology.

Full list of award winners: