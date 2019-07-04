ICT, Telecom experts honoured at GITTA 2019

ICT, Telecom experts honoured at GITTA 2019
Vice President, Dr Bawumia at GITTA 2019 in Accra

Over eighty ICT and Telecom experts were honoured at the 9th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

The event which was themed “Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in the ICT Sector”, attracted key stakeholders in the telecom and information communication technology industry from both Ghana and Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Vice President, Dr Bawumia who was adjudged Digital Leader of the Year for championing the digital transformation of the Ghanaian economy noted that the benefits of a digitized economy could not be overemphasized as it had the potential of moving the country beyond aid.

The award conferred on the Vice President was in recognition of his untiring efforts to leverage technology to improve service delivery in the public sector and to facilitate rapid economic growth.

Dr Bawumia also lauded Instinct wave, Organizers of the annual event for a great job in honouring organizations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT space within Ghana and beyond. He also commended industry players for their enormous contribution to the economy that has witnessed improvement in public service delivery.

CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr Akin Naphtal, in his welcome remarks, lauded the award winners for their exceptional performance and hard work. He assured Industry players of a mind-blowing 10th edition next year and the years to come.

“I would like to congratulate all award winners and industry players for a good work done, it’s been an amazing nine years journey with you since GITTA started and we couldn’t have come this far without your support and all. We are looking forward to a mind-blowing event hopefully next year which marks the 10th edition and we are looking forward to hosting ICT players from other African countries aside Ghana and Nigeria”.

GITTA 2019 witnessed some public and private sector organisations rewarded for their contributions to the public sector reforms. Standard Chartered was named Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Bank Team of the Year and 


Best Mobile banking App of the Year respectively for the Bank’s leading role in digitization while Access Bank took home two awards namely; E-Banking Service of the Year, Best Money Transfer Product (Access Africa). 

The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) took home three awards in recognition for its innovative reforms in application, processing and renewal of driver’s licenses while the Authority’s CEO, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia was adjudged the Best Public Sector CEO of the Year for his outstanding contribution to the public sector.

CEO of the National Communications Authority, Joe Anokye, was adjudged the Telecom Regulatory CEO of the Year, Archie Hesse, the CEO of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System was adjudged Payment Industry Personality of the Year and Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN received the Telecom CEO of the Year award.

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful,  was adjudged  Industry Personality of the Year, while Ghana Police Service was adjudged the Best Government Use of Social Media for Citizen Engagement, Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNet) received an award for being the Best Public Sector e-Solution Provider, the National Cyber Security Centre was adjudged the Best for Excellence in Cyber Security Initiative, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) took home the Best Public Sector Institution for Transforming Education through Technology.

Full list of award winners:

SN

CATEGORIES

WINNERS

1

Technology Advance Insurance Company of the Year

GLICO LIFE

2

Telecom Solutions Support Company of the Year

ATC

3

Emerging E-commerce Initiative

Hubtel

4

Mobile VAS Provider of the Year

Vocakom

5

Best Mobile Banking App of the Year

Standard Chartered

6

Mobile Money Provider of the Year

MTN

7

Best Bank Award for Cyber Security Risk Management

UMB

8

Telecom Wholesale carrier

Vodafone

9

Best Fintech-Bank Collaboration of the Year

Zenith Bank

10

Banking Technology Solutions Provider of the Year

Inlaks

11

Internet Service Provider of the Year

Internet Solutions

12

Enterprise Service Provider of the Year

Comsys Ghana 

13

Excellence in Promoting Government Digitization

Oracle

14

Promoting Sustainable Development in Telecom Sector

NCA

15

CSR Company of the Year

Vodafone

16

Innovative Product of the Year (Big Time Data Bundle)

AirtelTigo

17

Best Prepaid Initiative

Zenith Platinum Prepaid MasterCard

18

E-Banking Service of the Year

Access Bank

19

IT Support Company Of The Year

GCNet

20

Digital Bank of the Year

Standard Chartered

21

Customer Experience Award

MTN

22

ATC   Tower Company of the Year

ATC

23

Fintech Company of the Year

Hubtel

24

Software Company of the Year

Vocakom

25

Cyber Security Company of the Year

e-Crime Bureau

26

Sustainability & Social Impact Award

MTN

27

Best Money Transfer Product (

Access Bank

28

Transforming Education Through Technology

GIFEC

29

Best Use of ICT in Public Sector

Comsys Ghana 

30

Telecom Brand of the Year

MTN

31

ICT Company Of The Year

Comsys

32

Special Recognition for Implementing Mobile Money Interoperability

GHipps

33

Excellence in Cyber Security Initiatives

National Cyber Security Centre

34

Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year

GCNet

35

Best Government Website

DVLA

36

Marketing Campaign of the year

AirtelTigo

37

IT Consulting Firm of the Year

Liranz

38

Telecom Business of the Year

Vodafone

39

Managed IT Services Provider of the Year

Liranz

40

Best Government Use Of Social Media (Citizen Engagement)

Ghana Police

41

IT Team of the Year

MTN

42

Digital Bank Team of the Year

Standard Chartered

43

Customer Service Team of the Year

MTN

44

Project Team of the Year

AirtelTigo

45

MobileMoney Team of the Year

MTN

46

Best Use of ICT in Public Sector

DVLA

47

Supporting Ghana  Digitization  Project Award

ORACLE

48

Transforming Education Through Technology

GIFEC

49

Mobile Operator of the Year

MTN

50

Telecom Hall of Fame

AirtelTigo

51

BPO Provider of the Year

ISON

 

INDIVIDUA

 

 

 

 

1

Tower CEO of the Year

Francois Van Zyl,

CEO

ATC

2

Fintech CEO of the Year

Alex Bram,

CEO,

Hubtel

3

Public Sector ICT CEO of the Year

Abraham Kofi Asante,

CEO-GIFEC

4

Telecom Regulatory CEO of the Year

Joe Anokye,CEO-NCA

5

Emerging ICT Driven CEO

Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey, Acting CEO

UMB

6

Payment Industry Personality of the Year

Archie Hesse,

CEO-Ghipss

7

Outstanding Contribution to Public Sector Digitization Award

Augustine Blay

Executive Secretary to the Vice President

8

Public Sector IT Man of the Year

Kwasi Agyemang Busia,

CEO-DVLA

9

CTO of the Year

Srabasti Bhattacharjee

CTO

Vodafone

10

CIO of the Year

Sylvester Apedoe,

CIO,

 UMB

11

Outstanding Contribution to Enterprise Sector 

Angela Mensah-Poku

Head, Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale

Vodafone Ghana

12

ICT Professional of the Year

Joseph Yaw Asumang,

Country Manager

Oracle Ghana

13

ICT Woman Of The Year (Public Sector)

Matilda Wilson,

Head of Technology & Biometrics

National Identification Authority

14

ICT Entrepreneur of the Year

Nana Osei Kwasi Afrifa,

CEO-Vokacom

15

Woman In Technology Award

Funmilayo Lamptey

CEO

Telesol

16

Telecom CEO of the Year

Selorm Adadevoh,

CEO

MTN Ghana

17

Industry Personality of the Year

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister

Ministry of Communication, Ghana


