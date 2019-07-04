ICT, Telecom experts honoured at GITTA 2019

Over eighty ICT and Telecom experts were honoured at the 9th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.
The event which was themed “Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in the ICT Sector”, attracted key stakeholders in the telecom and information communication technology industry from both Ghana and Nigeria.
Speaking at the event, Vice President, Dr Bawumia who was adjudged Digital Leader of the Year for championing the digital transformation of the Ghanaian economy noted that the benefits of a digitized economy could not be overemphasized as it had the potential of moving the country beyond aid.
The award conferred on the Vice President was in recognition of his untiring efforts to leverage technology to improve service delivery in the public sector and to facilitate rapid economic growth.
Dr Bawumia also lauded Instinct wave, Organizers of the annual event for a great job in honouring organizations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT space within Ghana and beyond. He also commended industry players for their enormous contribution to the economy that has witnessed improvement in public service delivery.
CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr Akin Naphtal, in his welcome remarks, lauded the award winners for their exceptional performance and hard work. He assured Industry players of a mind-blowing 10th edition next year and the years to come.
“I would like to congratulate all award winners and industry players for a good work done, it’s been an amazing nine years journey with you since GITTA started and we couldn’t have come this far without your support and all. We are looking forward to a mind-blowing event hopefully next year which marks the 10th edition and we are looking forward to hosting ICT players from other African countries aside Ghana and Nigeria”.
GITTA 2019 witnessed some public and private sector organisations rewarded for their contributions to the public sector reforms. Standard Chartered was named Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Bank Team of the Year and
Best Mobile banking App of the Year respectively for the Bank’s leading role in digitization while Access Bank took home two awards namely; E-Banking Service of the Year, Best Money Transfer Product (Access Africa).
The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) took home three awards in recognition for its innovative reforms in application, processing and renewal of driver’s licenses while the Authority’s CEO, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia was adjudged the Best Public Sector CEO of the Year for his outstanding contribution to the public sector.
CEO of the National Communications Authority, Joe Anokye, was adjudged the Telecom Regulatory CEO of the Year, Archie Hesse, the CEO of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System was adjudged Payment Industry Personality of the Year and Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN received the Telecom CEO of the Year award.
Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, was adjudged Industry Personality of the Year, while Ghana Police Service was adjudged the Best Government Use of Social Media for Citizen Engagement, Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNet) received an award for being the Best Public Sector e-Solution Provider, the National Cyber Security Centre was adjudged the Best for Excellence in Cyber Security Initiative, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) took home the Best Public Sector Institution for Transforming Education through Technology.
Full list of award winners:
|
SN
|
CATEGORIES
|
WINNERS
|
1
|
Technology Advance Insurance Company of the Year
|
GLICO LIFE
|
2
|
Telecom Solutions Support Company of the Year
|
ATC
|
3
|
Emerging E-commerce Initiative
|
Hubtel
|
4
|
Mobile VAS Provider of the Year
|
Vocakom
|
5
|
Best Mobile Banking App of the Year
|
Standard Chartered
|
6
|
Mobile Money Provider of the Year
|
MTN
|
7
|
Best Bank Award for Cyber Security Risk Management
|
UMB
|
8
|
Telecom Wholesale carrier
|
Vodafone
|
9
|
Best Fintech-Bank Collaboration of the Year
|
Zenith Bank
|
10
|
Banking Technology Solutions Provider of the Year
|
Inlaks
|
11
|
Internet Service Provider of the Year
|
Internet Solutions
|
12
|
Enterprise Service Provider of the Year
|
Comsys Ghana
|
13
|
Excellence in Promoting Government Digitization
|
Oracle
|
14
|
Promoting Sustainable Development in Telecom Sector
|
NCA
|
15
|
CSR Company of the Year
|
Vodafone
|
16
|
Innovative Product of the Year (Big Time Data Bundle)
|
AirtelTigo
|
17
|
Best Prepaid Initiative
|
Zenith Platinum Prepaid MasterCard
|
18
|
E-Banking Service of the Year
|
Access Bank
|
19
|
IT Support Company Of The Year
|
GCNet
|
20
|
Digital Bank of the Year
|
Standard Chartered
|
21
|
Customer Experience Award
|
MTN
|
22
|
ATC Tower Company of the Year
|
ATC
|
23
|
Fintech Company of the Year
|
Hubtel
|
24
|
Software Company of the Year
|
Vocakom
|
25
|
Cyber Security Company of the Year
|
e-Crime Bureau
|
26
|
Sustainability & Social Impact Award
|
MTN
|
27
|
Best Money Transfer Product (
|
Access Bank
|
28
|
Transforming Education Through Technology
|
GIFEC
|
29
|
Best Use of ICT in Public Sector
|
Comsys Ghana
|
30
|
Telecom Brand of the Year
|
MTN
|
31
|
ICT Company Of The Year
|
Comsys
|
32
|
Special Recognition for Implementing Mobile Money Interoperability
|
GHipps
|
33
|
Excellence in Cyber Security Initiatives
|
National Cyber Security Centre
|
34
|
Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year
|
GCNet
|
35
|
Best Government Website
|
DVLA
|
36
|
Marketing Campaign of the year
|
AirtelTigo
|
37
|
IT Consulting Firm of the Year
|
Liranz
|
38
|
Telecom Business of the Year
|
Vodafone
|
39
|
Managed IT Services Provider of the Year
|
Liranz
|
40
|
Best Government Use Of Social Media (Citizen Engagement)
|
Ghana Police
|
41
|
IT Team of the Year
|
MTN
|
42
|
Digital Bank Team of the Year
|
Standard Chartered
|
43
|
Customer Service Team of the Year
|
MTN
|
44
|
Project Team of the Year
|
AirtelTigo
|
45
|
MobileMoney Team of the Year
|
MTN
|
46
|
Best Use of ICT in Public Sector
|
DVLA
|
47
|
Supporting Ghana Digitization Project Award
|
ORACLE
|
48
|
Transforming Education Through Technology
|
GIFEC
|
49
|
Mobile Operator of the Year
|
MTN
|
50
|
Telecom Hall of Fame
|
AirtelTigo
|
51
|
BPO Provider of the Year
|
ISON
|
|
INDIVIDUA
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tower CEO of the Year
|
Francois Van Zyl,
CEO
ATC
|
2
|
Fintech CEO of the Year
|
Alex Bram,
CEO,
Hubtel
|
3
|
Public Sector ICT CEO of the Year
|
Abraham Kofi Asante,
CEO-GIFEC
|
4
|
Telecom Regulatory CEO of the Year
|
Joe Anokye,CEO-NCA
|
5
|
Emerging ICT Driven CEO
|
Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey, Acting CEO
UMB
|
6
|
Payment Industry Personality of the Year
|
Archie Hesse,
CEO-Ghipss
|
7
|
Outstanding Contribution to Public Sector Digitization Award
|
Augustine Blay
Executive Secretary to the Vice President
|
8
|
Public Sector IT Man of the Year
|
Kwasi Agyemang Busia,
CEO-DVLA
|
9
|
CTO of the Year
|
Srabasti Bhattacharjee
CTO
Vodafone
|
10
|
CIO of the Year
|
Sylvester Apedoe,
CIO,
UMB
|
11
|
Outstanding Contribution to Enterprise Sector
|
Angela Mensah-Poku
Head, Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale
Vodafone Ghana
|
12
|
ICT Professional of the Year
|
Joseph Yaw Asumang,
Country Manager
Oracle Ghana
|
13
|
ICT Woman Of The Year (Public Sector)
|
Matilda Wilson,
Head of Technology & Biometrics
National Identification Authority
|
14
|
ICT Entrepreneur of the Year
|
Nana Osei Kwasi Afrifa,
CEO-Vokacom
|
15
|
Woman In Technology Award
|
Funmilayo Lamptey
CEO
Telesol
|
16
|
Telecom CEO of the Year
|
Selorm Adadevoh,
CEO
MTN Ghana
|
17
|
Industry Personality of the Year
|
Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Minister
Ministry of Communication, Ghana
|