Obuasi mine records 1m Lost-Time-Injury (LTI) free man-hours

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Date: 04-07-2019 Time: 05:07:41:pm
Aiming to pour its first gold by the end of 2019, the Obuasi Mine, operated by AngloGold Ashanti in Ghana, had its first blast underground on 1st February 2019.

With development improving steadily by the week, the Obuasi Redevelopment Project on Wednesday, June 19, reached a significant milestone when it recorded 1 million LostTime-Injury (LTI) free man-hours.

Congratulating the team at the Obuasi Redevelopment Project in Ghana on its outstanding achievement, Graham Ehm, Executive Vice President, Group Planning and Technical said since the start of the project in April 2018 the team has recorded only one dressing case injury.

The progressive All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) for the Obuasi Redevelopment Project is currently 0.93 injuries per million man-hours worked.

This he said was an exceptional achievement given the nature of the work undertaken. Mr. Ehm lauded the team on this excellent achievement.

With safety being the first value of AGA, reaching such a milestone in the complex and high-risk environment of the Obuasi Redevelopment Project makes the success more commendable. Milestones such as this are only reached through a concerted team effort and collaboration by all involved.

“The executive team and all at AngloGold Ashanti thank the Obuasi Redevelopment Project team and the project’s contractors for their efforts in attaining this noteworthy milestone. We wish them well as they strive to achieve continuing success in safety” said Mr. Graham Ehm.

He further used the opportunity to encourage AngloGold Ashanti employees across its global operations to continue to promote Health and Safety, as they work towards its goal of creating workplaces free from injury and harm.



