System to render stolen smartphones unusable in the offing

System to render stolen smartphones unusable in the offing
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 04-07-2019 Time: 05:07:12:am
Share

Very soon stolen mobile phones may immediately be rendered unusable because the government has begun the processes to establish a registry for smartphones in the country.

Joy Business understands that the Communication Ministry is setting up the Central Equipment Identity Registry to track the unique International Mobile Equipment Identity Number of all smartphones in the country.

Once you register the phone, it will be possible to render it unusable when someone steals it.

The Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, explained that the proposal is awaiting Cabinet’s approval before a possible deployment by the end of this year.

“But for those who slip in the phones through unauthorised routes, or somebody is coming [to Ghana from abroad] and they pack it in their luggage, and so it is introduced into the country without the knowledge of our port authority...it is those devices that we are seeking to rope into the network,” she explained.

Phone theft is common around the world, and the feeling of losing your mobile phone with no hope of finding is often devastating.

Usually, it is not the loss of the device that frustrates but also because of the loss of important contacts, bank details, saved documents.

Smartphone owners are victims of phone theft, and 68%  of those victims are unable to ever recover their device after the theft occurred. This is a global issue that is bound to keep growing.


Studies show that 10% of victims do not make any effort to find their phones because they do not know where to start.

Mobile phone subscribers to hit 40m by 2020

Ghana’s mobile phone subscription is expected to hit about 40 million in the next two years, according to the Jumia Annual Mobile Report 2018. 

With such a growth rate, it is projected that Ghana’s mobile penetration is going to hit above 130%  by 2020.

The report said factors that influenced this growth is the rapid interest in social media, a general drop in smartphone prices, availability of easy payment platforms and the growth in e-commerce and online retail platforms.

The report launched by E-commerce Company Jumia, also revealed that Ghana is one of Africa’s largest mobile markets, with about 34.57 million subscribers and a penetration rate of 119%.

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Presec dumps two Johns' from NSMQ2019
VIDEO: Marcel Desailly explains why he's not into coaching
Video: Pupil,14, defiled on her way to school, struggles with 4-month-old baby
Nigeria orders banks to increase loans to spur an anemic economy


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Irene Logan trolled for tagging Ghanaians xenophobic
AFCON 2019: Mane warns Senegal not to underestimate Uganda threat
Sean Paul: 'Language barrier' a problem for dancehall artists
Ed Sheeran must wait to Get It On in Marvin Gaye copyright case
The Ghanaian politician, illusion of choice and power of the people
Video: Pupil,14, defiled on her way to school, struggles with 4-month-old baby
Presec dumps two Johns' from NSMQ2019
VIDEO: Marcel Desailly explains why he's not into coaching

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Woyome loses case at African Court
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced
Photos: Family of late Vice-President Amissah-Arthur marks first anniversary
Dubai court orders Royal Horison to pay $39m to Menzgold boss

LIFESTYLE
Health Ministry inaugurates National Medicine Price Committee
ODD NEWS
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Internet wobble caused by Cloudflare glitch
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region