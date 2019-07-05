AirtelTigo inducted into ‘GITTA Hall of Fame’ for pioneering innovation

Telecom operator AirtelTigo has been inducted into the “Hall of Fame” of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) for its consistency in pioneering innovation in the industry.
The honour on AirtelTigo was bestowed at a colourful ceremony in Accra witnessed by influential players in government and the telecommunications industry, including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The award is also in recognition of the outstanding and consistent record of AirtelTigo as well as its former brands, Tigo and Airtel in revolutionising the telecommunications sector with ground-breaking technological transformations, value offerings and innovative services for over three decades.
Dubbed the Oscars of the telecom industry, the GITTA Hall of Fame is reserved exclusively for organisations who have made exceptional contributions that have furthered growth and impacted societal and national development.
Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the CEO Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi, thanked the organizers for creating a highly distinguished awards platform in honour of outstanding achievements in the telecom and ICT industry.
“We are honoured to be inducted into the GITTA Hall of Fame and it is humbling to be recognised for this great journey that we have been on for many years. We are proud of the many firsts we have chalked in the industry,” she said.
Mrs Ng'ambi added that “We have great Ghanaian talents who are the key to driving a rapid pace of innovation that continues to bring the very best in technology and service to our customers.”
To market technology to its customers, she explained that the company is demystifying it by demonstrating how this can make life simple to everyone.
She noted that innovation is the driving force behind the company’s products and services fuelled by unmatched customer insights while adding that the company will continue to drive innovative products to fulfil its brand promise of making life simple.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- British Airways turns to state mediator to avert pilot strike
- AirtelTigo inducted into ‘GITTA Hall of Fame’ for pioneering innovation
- Ghana selected to host secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area
- Ghana-Togo Maritime Dispute: Peaceful resolution always better than full-scale arbitration -S.K.B Asante
- Emerging market currencies likely have seen the best of 2019
- 25% of Ghanaians earn GH¢400 or less - SSNIT explains low pensions
- MD of Ghana Stock Exchange Kofi Yamoah retires in October
- ‘Re-examine fiscal situation’ – Terkper urges ahead of Mid-Year Review
- Luxury vehicle tax is a good tax, no reason to scrap it - Premium Motors CEO
- Court throws out application by Receiver for defunct Unibank to halt arbitration
- Obuasi mine records 1m Lost-Time-Injury (LTI) free man-hours
- Yaw Baah appointed CEO of Minerals Income Investment Fund
- Ghana Stock Exchange to change its ownership structure by 2020
- ICT, Telecom experts honoured at GITTA 2019
- Cargill pledges commitment to sustainable cocoa sector in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire