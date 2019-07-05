AirtelTigo inducted into ‘GITTA Hall of Fame’ for pioneering innovation

Share

CEO Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi receiving the award

Telecom operator AirtelTigo has been inducted into the “Hall of Fame” of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) for its consistency in pioneering innovation in the industry.

The honour on AirtelTigo was bestowed at a colourful ceremony in Accra witnessed by influential players in government and the telecommunications industry, including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The award is also in recognition of the outstanding and consistent record of AirtelTigo as well as its former brands, Tigo and Airtel in revolutionising the telecommunications sector with ground-breaking technological transformations, value offerings and innovative services for over three decades.

Dubbed the Oscars of the telecom industry, the GITTA Hall of Fame is reserved exclusively for organisations who have made exceptional contributions that have furthered growth and impacted societal and national development.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the CEO Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi, thanked the organizers for creating a highly distinguished awards platform in honour of outstanding achievements in the telecom and ICT industry.

“We are honoured to be inducted into the GITTA Hall of Fame and it is humbling to be recognised for this great journey that we have been on for many years. We are proud of the many firsts we have chalked in the industry,” she said.

Mrs Ng'ambi added that “We have great Ghanaian talents who are the key to driving a rapid pace of innovation that continues to bring the very best in technology and service to our customers.”

To market technology to its customers, she explained that the company is demystifying it by demonstrating how this can make life simple to everyone.



She noted that innovation is the driving force behind the company’s products and services fuelled by unmatched customer insights while adding that the company will continue to drive innovative products to fulfil its brand promise of making life simple.