AllTime Finance boss donates 200 leadership books to NSS

Share

Richard Kwarteng Ahenkorah, the Chief Executive Officer of AllTime Finance, has donated 200 copies of his authored leadership-themed book to the National Service Scheme to inspire service persons to give their best to the nation they serve.

The book, titled ‘Your Journey To The Top’, seeks to grow employees towards their potential in transforming self, the workplace and societies and in preparing the youth for leadership development and higher assignments.

The donation, which forms part of his personal social responsibility, is also to mark Mr. Ahenkorah’s 42nd birthday. The 200 books, valued GH¢10,000, are expected to be distributed to regional and district libraries of the scheme’s offices.

As a career author and corporate trainer, Mr. Ahenkorah is a leader with strong passion for governance, leadership and capacity building with a personal commitment to developing the next generation. He is also a lecturer in strategic leadership, who believes in authentic leadership.

“The NSS should be a platform to churn leaders and shape mindset for national development. We need to shape mindsets. It is my fervent wish that these books will go a long way to contribute to shaping mindsets and attitudes not only for workplace development but for service and nation building,” he said.

He addressed the NASPA Mini Congress 2019 in Bolgatanga on June 08, 2019 on the theme ‘Youth Involvement in National Development, the Way Forward to a Sustainable Society’ where he promised to make the donation to the NASPA and NSS.

In his speech he mentioned that if Africa will control 42percent of the world’s youth population by 2030 and Ghana’s youth population would record between 6million to 6.7million of total population by 2030, the youth must get prepared for take-off and governments must set the foundations right to get the youth on board for nation building.

Receiving the books on behalf of the NSS were the Chairman of the scheme, Professor Kofi Osei Akuoku and Executive Director Honourable Mustapha Ussif.

Mr. Ussif, in his speech, said the donation is going to be very impactful, because the author is an achiever. “This is somebody who has gone through the mill. He has gone through the same processes of doing national service and setting up, working from one institution to another and has now written a book. A lot of service personnel will find it very inspiring,” he said.

He added that it will also serve as a guide so that the service persons will look forward to doing something for the country and themselves. “This book can help people learn the way he was able to make things work for him and it will guide them to also be focused and be able to achieve something better that what he has,” he added.

He urged others in leadership positions to share their experience since a lot of young people will be able to learn from them. “I will encourage people in leadership positions to put their experiences on paper so that others can read.”

He thanked Mr. Ahenkorah for his donation, noting that it has come at a critical time. “We are just about deploying service personnel to serve across this country and we are going to use these books to motivate them. For someone in a rural area, a book like this will spur him to offer his or her best for this nation.”

