MTN Ghana adjudged best Telecommunication Company in Africa
Source: GNA
Date: 06-07-2019 Time: 05:07:31:pm
Mobile telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has been adjudged African telecommunication company of the year at the 9th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held in Accra on Friday.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana also emerged the Telecoms CEO of the year.

It further stated that Mr Rob Shutter, the CEO of MTN Group was also adjudged the African CEO of the year.

Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, the Vice President in an address at the event, said MTN over the years had been recognised by several institutions, both locally and internationally for the unparalleled commitment to high performance and leadership.

He expressed government’s willingness to partner FinTechs and other stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology sector to provide solutions to the challenges facing society.

“Given the abundance of talent, I am confident that the quest to formalize the largely informal Ghanaian economy will be successful”, he said.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana, in an address, said the awards were a testament of the company’s continuous investment in its human resources.

“These awards are a testament that our continuous investment in our human resources and the network continue to yield results. We will continue to challenge ourselves to go the extra mile to delight our customers”.


According to the statement, the company also received the Customer Experience Award, Mobile Money Provider Award, Mobile Operator Award, Sustainability and Social Impact Award and Telecoms Brand of the Year Award.

The IT, Mobile Money and Customer Care Teams, were also awarded for being the best in the industry, the statement added.

The GITTA Awards is organised by Instinct Wave to recognise institutions and personalities that have embraced digitization and introduced innovation designed to make delivery of services more efficient.

In 2018, MTN Ghana became the first telecoms provided in Ghana to be inducted into the GITTA Hall of Fame.


