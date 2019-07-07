Kasapreko launches Alomo@20; customers to win exciting prizes

Share

Kasapreko Company Limited has launched Alomo@20, to celebrate two decades of the company’s flagship product, Alomo Bitters.



As part of the celebrations, Kasapreko is introducing a fantastic promotion to reward customers with over 2 million worth of prizes with a grand prize of two cars to be driven away by two lucky customers. Also, there will be free televisions, smartphones and live goat.





Anytime you buy Alomo Bitters’ 50ml sachet please open it and what you see is what you get. The promo is on the glass as well.





Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, Richard Adjei said the feat chalked by Alomo Bitters is a reflection of the support and commitment they have received from all stakeholders including the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), media and their staff.

He noted that, Alomo Bitters’ success is traced deep down to the roots of its authentic herbal composition and organic appeal.

Mr. Adjei revealed plans their factory in Ashanti region is almost ready and will help them increase their capacity to meet the growing needs of customers.



“I urge all our consumers to continue being part of our success story and we will grow together.I would want to add my voice to the call on promoting locally manufactured products as these have proven to be of high standards and quality,” added.

Kasapreko is a 100 percent owned Ghanaian company. The business was birthed out of a goal to provide quality drinks at affordable prices to Ghanaians; a vision that has now expanded globaly.

For two decades, Alomo Bitters has been at the forefront of innovation and pacesetting in the beverage industry. Until the arrival of Alomo Bitters in the Ghanaian beverage industry, bitters were hardly known as products to be openly advertised and consumed by the middle to upper class in society.

Alomo Bitters’ success is traced deep down to the roots of its authentic herbal composition and organic appeal. The bitters is extracted from local plants using sophisticated machines to blend and package to the taste of Kasapreko’s cherished consumers. Produced by Kasapreko Company Limited (KCL), has not only opened the market for the ‘bitters industry’ but has cemented bitters as another type of beverage, comparable to beer, wine or whiskey on the international stage.

Marked as Ghana’s first scientifically crafted herbal based alcoholic beverage, Alomo Bitters became the country’s first herbal bitters produced on an industrial scale, an achievement that saw a major success breakthrough for the beverage manufacturer. The product has, since, been at the top of the list when it comes to herbal alcoholic beverages in Ghana and now in several African countries, even spreading beyond the continent

In 2015, Kasapreko unveiled a sleek new look with the same authentic taste for Alomo Bitters. It came with an already existing hologram security seal, a step seen by many as a major innovation drive for the product, and sets it apart from competition. The product now exists in four variants – Alomo Bitters, Alomo Silver, Alomo Gold and Alomo Black.