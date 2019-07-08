Cheques may soon be obsolete - Bawumia predicts

Cheques may soon be obsolete - Bawumia predicts
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | AI
Date: 08-07-2019 Time: 08:07:17:am
Share

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has predicted that the rapid evolution in Ghana's payments system in the context of the digitisation agenda will soon render cheques obsolete in the payment for goods and services.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2019 diaspora summit on Saturday, the Vice President emphasized that with the introduction of mobile money interoperability, the use of cheques is in decline.

Currently,  mobile money payments account for 70% of payments and cheques are continuously losing ground to electronic payments.

The Vice President noted that the situation for cheques is only going to worsen with the imminent introduction of a Universal QR CODE for payments platform in Ghana which will result in instant payment and crediting of accounts, cheques will slowly become obsolete in Ghana as is the case in countries like Namibia.

The Universal QR CODE will mean that merchants in Ghana no longer need a Point of Sale device to receive payments. They will only need a mobile phone. Merchants as small as street food vendors will be covered by the Universal QR CODE. Their bank or mobile money accounts will be instantly credited.

"If your account can instantly be credited why will you bother with Cheques?" the Vice President questioned.  

Countries that have recently introduced the Universal QR CODE system include Singapore, India and China.

The launch of the Mobile Money Interoperability System through the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GHIPSS) by the Bank of Ghana on May last year was aimed at eliminating the complexities and inconveniences associated with transfers across the various mobile networks. This is making it possible for the accelerated growth in the cashless economy envisaged by the Akufo-Addo administration.


The average transaction per month with the introduction of mobile money interoperability for last year was pegged at about 280, 000 transactions, a difference of over 200%. Cross network mobile money transfers were done about 2.2 million times between May and December last year.

The Mobile Money Interoperability System is of immense importance to Ghanaians since it saves time and money spent on travelling to the agent for cashing-out. The recipient gets instant access to digital money.

It is safer as there is already a growing body of research that shows that when a society uses less cash, the rate of crime goes down and the sense of personal security.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man dies after allegedly attempting to escape from a moving police vehicle
NSMQ2019 Live: Presec show strong stamina to lead Round One
Newspaper headlines: Monday, July 8, 2019
Coalition of Economic Association withdraws from ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Crown Prince Academy leads sanitation campaign
June heatwave in Europe causes panic everywhere? We brave a year of it without panic
AFCON 2019: Five things Black Stars must do to eliminate Tunisia
Tribute to Edward Ameyibor by Ghana Journalists Association
Ghana to launch Universal QR CODE for payments this year
10 Fish landing sites to be constructed soon - Bawumia
Ayew, Ghana's mister consistent
Golden Arms get massive support ahead of Africa Armwrestling Championship

MOST POPULAR
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Dubai court orders Royal Horison to pay $39m to Menzgold boss
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
Head of Agogo State College, 2 others, interdicted in NSMQ2019 cheating

LIFESTYLE
Over 3000 teenage pregnancies recorded in Wa West
ODD NEWS
Indian man almost buried alive after hospital wrongfully declares him dead
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Professor faces 219-year prison sentence for sending missile chip tech to China
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
'We're part of the problem; we make EC's work difficult' - Kufuor