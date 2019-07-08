Freddies Corner CEO receives honorary doctorate degree

Share

Mr Alfred Korlie Matey

The Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University of Ukraine has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Chief Executive Officer of phones dealership firm, Freddie’s Corner, Alfred Korlie Matey.

The graduation ceremony which was held at the University of Ghana under the auspices of the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI), saw about four businessmen including a man of God receive the Doctorate Degree Certificate.

In his speech, Mr Korlie Matey shared the story about the humble beginning of his business at Circle back in 1988 and how perseverance and hard work helped him to be who he is today.

He urged budding entrepreneurs not to give up on their dreams.

“I was owing a bank in Ghana ¢1,000; I couldn’t pay and the money was multiplying so I prepared everything to commit suicide because my debt was more than my investment but someone spoke to me, he told me to choose life instead of death and in fact, if I had died I would’ve regretted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Freddie’s Corner boss, in an interview, with Joy Business has urged private businesses to desist from political affiliations if they want to thrive.

According to him, the business environment in recent times has been infiltrated with politics – a situation he believes does not augur well for the community.

The other recipients of the Honorary Doctorate degree were, Effah Nyarko of Nyarkoaba Nyarko Hotels, Kwaku Assoku Adjepong of Dophil Group of Companies, Bishop Kwaku Opoku Sarpong who is the General Overseer of Christ Mediation Ministry International and the Chief Executive of Krispat Hearing Centre, Rev. Christian Kwetey Kweitsu.