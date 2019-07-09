Fidelity Bank opens digital branch at East Legon

Share

Fidelity Bank has opened an ultra-modern digital branch at East Legon to serve residents and surrounding businesses with the best banking services in a comfortable atmosphere.

Located on Lagos Avenue, it is the latest addition to the existing 75 branches of Fidelity Bank across the country.

The East Legon Branch is the fourth in the series of digital branches that include the Labone, Osu Oxford Street and KNUST Campus branches.

At the launch event, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Kingsley Opuni, said, “The move is part of our drive towards embracing the benefits of modern technology with unique banking experience. At Fidelity Bank, we believe in innovation, creativity and the use of technology to enhance the lives of our customers.

“We strive to ensure that our digital offerings are meeting the changing trends in the digital space to better serve our customers. To this end, we have introduced an e-lounge to facilitate a convenient, self-service experience for all customers who visit the branch” he said.

Mr Opuni said they we will constantly make banking as smooth and intuitive as possible by continually removing barriers and expanding their offerings.



Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Kingsley Opuni

“Driven by feedback from our customers, our Mobile App has been upgraded with new features that bring added benefits to all customers. For entrepreneurs, we have rolled out our Sole Proprietors feature that brings flexibility and tailor-made services to small business operators.

“For salaried workers, we have launched Salary Advance Request feature which provides the benefit of quick cash access, all via their mobile phones,” he added.

Mr. Opuni to announced to the gathering that in addition to the new features, Fidelity Bank as part of the ongoing “Set Yourself Free Campaign’ will reward existing and potential customers who make the highest transaction using the Fidelity Mobile App with an iPhone X each week.

Housed within the East Legon branch is the plush Prestige Banking lounge to serve the bank’s high-end customers.

Describing the unique features of the new lounge, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking said, “Our cozy and state of the art lounge affords our prestige customers the luxury of closing their business deals in our meeting rooms which are available for their use. With our extended working hours, there is no need to rush to the bank, we are here till 7 pm”, she disclosed.

Fidelity Bank is recognized as one of the best and strongest banks in Ghana. The Bank has demonstrated the power of teamwork and service delivery in a banking climate that has faced serious challenges in recent times. Fidelity remains steadfast in its resolve to grow with its customers and meet their evolving needs.