Over 1,000 CBG workers champion healthy living with health walk
The Accra Edition commenced from three points – Accra Girls, Labadi and Osu— and ended at the Burma Camp Sports Complex

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), as part of activities to mark the launch of its tagline “We Stand With You,” has organised a nationwide health walk on Saturday, July 6, 2019, to promote a healthy lifestyle among its staff.

The walk, which ran concurrently in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale brought out over 1,000 members of staff and Management from across the country.

The Accra Edition commenced from three points – Accra Girls, Labadi and Osu— and ended at the Burma Camp Sports Complex while that of Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale also commenced in Amakom children’s park, Market Circle branch and Tamale Main respectively.

Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director (MD) of CBG said, the walk was aimed at creating awareness on good health among staff and to carry the CBG message across the entire nation.

“Today, we walk together as a brand to promote good health among staff. Here at CBG, we believe in a strong workforce to serve our customers. To be able to offer a simple, secure and differentiated banking solution, we want to ensure that staff are energised, healthy and happy in order to give off their best”, he said.

Congratulating all staff for their participation and energy, the CBG MD mentioned that he is positive and confident of the CBG team in working hard towards the bank's goal to be the most trusted bank.

To all customers, he said, “We are here to serve you with Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork. We are growing from strength to strength and we are here to offer you the best banking experience”. 

After the walk, participants were engaged in fun activities including aerobics, health talk, volleyball, football, basketball, swimming, dancing competition, and musical chairs.


Sports is known to bring people together and this was no different for CBG, as the event saw the coming together of staff across the nation in great sportsmanship all for the good cause carrying CBG’s message of “We Stand With You”.

 


