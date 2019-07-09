The CEO of Quick Angels Limited, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has charged entrepreneurs to be innovative with their ideas and businesses to attract investors.
He made this known during an entrepreneur pitching session for equity funding at Quick Angels Limited, the first and formally institutionalised angel investor in Ghana.
Weeks after the launch of Quick Angels Limited, hundreds of entrepreneurs trooped to the office of Quick Angels Limited to pitch and seek for equity funding.
Reacting to the numbers coming in to pitch for equity funding, Mr. Quaye said: “I am indeed thrilled to see the numbers and more importantly, the posture of these entrepreneurs interested in equity funding.”
Equity funding, he stated, “is the way for entrepreneurs to grow and more so for a developing country like Ghana.”
“I urge all entrepreneurs to be versatile with their projects, ideas, businesses to attract the right investors. As an entrepreneur, your idea should be unique and stand out so an investor is convinced to invest. You should have the skill to be able to execute once you get the funding you are looking for. You should simply be different and innovative,” he told the participants.
He added that Quick Angels Limited is looking forward to funding all smart and innovative ideas of both potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as businesses that are interested in equity funding.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Quick Angels CEO encourages entrepreneurs to be innovative with ideas
- Allianz Life takes two microinsurance products to Kumasi
- ARB Apex Bank advises BoG against shutting rural banks
- Fidelity Bank opens digital branch at East Legon
- Agric Ministry bans 9 districts from retail distribution of PFJ subsidized fertilizers
- Over 1,000 CBG workers champion healthy living with health walk
- EPA orders shutdown of two steel factories at Tema Free Zones
- Freddies Corner CEO receives honorary doctorate degree
- Ghana to launch Universal QR CODE for payments this year
- 10 Fish landing sites to be constructed soon - Bawumia
- Cheques may soon be obsolete - Bawumia predicts
- Made in Ghana awards nominees unveiled
- Coalition of Economic Association withdraws from ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demo
- Africa must show full commitment to AfCFTA implementation – CUTS Int. urges
- ADI gets tough on BoG over lack of credit support for private sector