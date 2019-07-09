Quick Angels CEO encourages entrepreneurs to be innovative with ideas

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 09-07-2019 Time: 01:07:18:pm
Richard Nii Armah Quaye, CEO of Quick Angels.

The CEO of Quick Angels Limited,  Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has charged entrepreneurs to be innovative with their ideas and businesses to attract investors.

He made this known during an entrepreneur pitching session for equity funding at Quick Angels Limited, the first and formally institutionalised angel investor in Ghana.

Weeks after the launch of Quick Angels Limited, hundreds of entrepreneurs trooped to the office of Quick Angels Limited to pitch and seek for equity funding.

Reacting to the numbers coming in to pitch for equity funding, Mr. Quaye said: “I am indeed thrilled to see the numbers and more importantly, the posture of these entrepreneurs interested in equity funding.”

Equity funding, he stated, “is the way for entrepreneurs to grow and more so for a developing country like Ghana.”

“I urge all entrepreneurs to be versatile with their projects, ideas, businesses to attract the right investors. As an entrepreneur, your idea should be unique and stand out so an investor is convinced to invest. You should have the skill to be able to execute once you get the funding you are looking for. You should simply be different and innovative,” he told the participants.

He added that Quick Angels Limited is looking forward to funding all smart and innovative ideas of both potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as businesses that are interested in equity funding.



