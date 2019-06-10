MTN launches Africa’s first AI service for Mobile Money

MTN launches Africa’s first AI service for Mobile Money
Source: www.itnewsafrica.com
Date: 10-06-2019 Time: 08:06:42:am
Share

MTN Group launched the Africa’s first Mobile Money (MoMo) artificial intelligence service or “chatbot”.

The chatbot went live in Ivory Coast in May and will be rolled out across MTN’s MoMo footprint in the next few months.

The artificial intelligence mobile money “assistant” enables customers to engage with MTN’s MoMo services, including payments, on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, and via SMS.

The service will also be included over time, in MTN’s own newly released advanced instant messaging service “Ayoba”.

The chatbot is an artificial intelligence guide that assists users to navigate MTN’s MoMo services and provide other useful information.

This innovation leverages messaging and artificial intelligence to drive customer engagement and enhance their MTN MoMo experience.

Commenting on the launch, MTN Group President and CEO, Rob Shuter said, “We are passionate about bringing the power of our mobile money solutions to more than 60 million customers across Africa over the next few years. Harnessing modern technologies like artificial intelligence can improve in scale, how MTN interacts with customers, enabling them to reach us anytime and anywhere, through a variety of channels including social networks and messaging applications.

“We can also harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide our customers with the right answers to their questions at the right time.”


Shuter added, “We are committed to improving financial inclusion with a range of solutions aimed at addressing the needs of various market segments. While MTN has made great strides in these areas, we will continue working to deliver our vision for MTN to become one of the largest Fintech players across our footprint.”


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Arrest warrant issued for Ofosu Ampofo
Newspaper headlines: Monday, June 10, 2019
BECE candidates who fled Chereponi conflict return to sit exams
Gov’t to hold forum on tertiary education reforms

Latest Stories

MTN launches Africa’s first AI service for Mobile Money
Gov’t to hold forum on tertiary education reforms
NaCCA wishes BECE candidates well in exams
Uber urges passengers to verify drivers before patronising vehicles
Time to implement plastic take-back policy- EPA boss
Can a sexless marriage survive? Experts answer
US invests $13.5m in health sector
Arrest warrant issued for Ofosu Ampofo

MOST POPULAR
Update: Judge rules on Ayariga indemnity plea
Suspect appears in court wearing clothes stolen from magistrate
Video: President Akufo-Addo heckled by gender activist
Update: Uber driver arrested over two kidnapped Canadians
Corruption: 21 NDC appointees lined up for prosecution; Akufo-Addo discloses

LIFESTYLE
Can a sexless marriage survive? Experts answer
ODD NEWS
Rooster’s loud crowing triggers legal battle between neighbours
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Photos on iPhone is about to look completely different
OBITUARY
Beatrice Naakuor Quarm
ELECTIONS
EC will abide by court ruling on limited voter registration